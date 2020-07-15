Stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains

(Recasts lead)
* COVID vaccine hopes drive risk-on sentiment
* Economic, crude oil data help growth outlook
* Simmering U.S.-Sino tensions remain a concern
NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - World shares strode to
four-month highs on Wednesday as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine
offset rising U.S.-China tensions and also helped lift the euro
and oil prices on improved sentiment.
Asian markets were choppy after more barbs between Beijing
and Washington over Hong Kong, but European bourses
rose almost 2% and Wall Street advanced as investors set aside
concerns about the growing number of COVID cases.
An experimental vaccine produced by biotech start-up Moderna
Inc showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in
all 45 healthy volunteers, an early- stage trial showed on
Tuesday.
A separate University of Oxford trial was also positive
news, according to reports on Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury yields rose and the yield curve steepened,
indicating a wider spread between long- and short-term interest
rates, as the hopes for a vaccine boosted risk appetite and
upbeat economic data released on Wednesday added to the
optimism.
"The market is trading fairly 'risk on' on vaccine hopes,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York. "It's largely COVID news driving the
price action recently."
U.S. industrial production, manufacturing output and plant
capacity rose more than expected in June, and there was a
bigger- than-expected draw in U.S. crude and refined products
last week as demand edges up.
Adding to the enthusiasm, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book
survey showed U.S. businesses saw an uptick in activity into the
beginning of July as states eased restrictions to contain the
pandemic.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.65%,
as growth-sensitive sectors such as travel and leisure,
miners and industrial companies led gains.
Moderna surged to a record high after its experimental drug
produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies, bolstering
hopes it may prove effective in later stages of testing.
Moderna shares rose 6.9%.
Goldman Sachs rose after reporting its trading
revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in
stock and bond markets since March.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
0.85%, the S&P 500 gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.59%.
Stocks that have benefited from widespread lockdowns,
including Amazon.com Inc and Zoom Video Communications
Inc, slid, limiting Nasdaq's gains. Amazon posted losses
for a third consecutive session.
Hopes of progress this week toward a deal on the European
Union's 750-billion-euro COVID recovery fund helped
sentiment in Europe. The euro traded above $1.1430 for
the first time since March, and Italy and Spain's bond market
borrowing costs came down again.
The euro rose 0.13% to $1.1411. The European Central
Bank started a two-day meeting, though no major announcement is
expected when it concludes on Thursday.
Chinese shares fell 1.3% and Hong Kong
ended flat after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong
Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for its
"oppressive actions" against the former British colony.
China's Foreign Ministry vowed to retaliate, saying, "Hong
Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no foreign
country has the right to interfere."
Japan's Nikkei and Australia's benchmark index
remained upbeat, finishing up 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively.
RED ALERT
The dollar was on the defensive, particularly against
risk-sensitive currencies, following the news of progress in
vaccine development.
Sweden's crown vaulted to its highest versus the
greenback since February 2019 and the risk-sensitive Australian
dollar popped to a one-month high at $0.70.
The yen was down 0.27% at $106.9400.
Oil rose on the sharp drop in U.S. inventories, but further
gains were limited as the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and allies were set to ease supply curbs
from August as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.
Brent crude settled up 89 cents at $43.79 a barrel,
while U.S. crude rose 91 cents to settle at $41.20 a
barrel.
Gold prices held above $1,800 an ounce as the surge in
coronavirus cases and renewed U.S.-China tensions bolstered
safe-haven demand, but the rally in stocks capped the advance.
U.S. gold futures added 40 cents to settle
at$1,813.80. Spot gold rose 0.15% to $1,810.17.
Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
1.9 basis points to 0.6332%.
