Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/15 03:40:36 pm
3020.97 USD   -2.04%
03:03pStocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
02:42pWall St climbs on vaccine bets, Goldman results
RE
02:38pAMAZON COM : extends work from home policy, still restricting travel
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)

* COVID vaccine hopes drive risk-on sentiment

* Economic, crude oil data help growth outlook

* Simmering U.S.-Sino tensions remain a concern

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - World shares strode to four-month highs on Wednesday as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine offset rising U.S.-China tensions and helped lift the euro and oil prices.

Asian markets were choppy after more barbs between Beijing and Washington over Hong Kong, but gains of almost 2% in European bourses and Wall Street's advance pushed aside concerns about the still growing number of COVID cases.

An experimental vaccine produced by biotech start-up Moderna Inc drew safe immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers, an early stage trial showed on Tuesday. There were reports on Wednesday that a separate University of Oxford trial also looked good.

U.S. Treasury yields rose and the yield curve steepened, indicating a wider spread between long- and short-term interest rates, as hopes for a vaccine boosted risk appetite and upbeat economic data released on Wednesday added to the optimism.

"The market is trading fairly 'risk on' on vaccine hopes," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It's largely COVID news driving the price action recently."

U.S. industrial production, manufacturing output and plant capacity rose more than expected in June and there was a bigger- than-expected draw in U.S. crude and refined products last week as demand edges up.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.65%, as growth-sensitive sectors such as travel & leisure, miners and industrial companies led gains.

Moderna surged 9% to a record high after its experimental vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies, bolstering hopes it could prove effective in later stages of testing.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained 0.86% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61%.

Stocks that have benefited from widespread lockdowns, including Amazon and Zoom Video Communications, slid and limited Nasdaq's gains. Amazon was poised for a third consecutive session of losses.

Hopes of progress this week towards a deal on the European Union's 750 billion-euro COVID recovery fund helped sentiment in Europe. The euro traded above $1.1430 for the first time since March, and Italy and Spain's bond market borrowing costs came down again.

The European Central Bank started a two-day meeting, though no major announcement is expected when it concludes on Thursday.

The euro was last up 0.09% at $1.1406.

Chinese shares fell 1.3% and Hong Kong ended flat, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for its "oppressive actions" against the former British colony.

That prompted a retaliatory warning from China's foreign ministry that "Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere."

Japan's Nikkei and Australia's benchmark index remained upbeat, finishing up 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs was also pointing higher after reporting higher quarterly profits following the COVID crisis trading boom. JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo had reported huge Q2 profit drops on Tuesday and set aside a collective $28 billion for loan losses.

RED ALERT

The dollar was on the defensive, particularly against risk-sensitive currencies, following the news of progress in vaccine development.

Sweden's crown vaulted to its highest versus the greenback since February 2019 and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar popped to a one-month high at $0.70.

The yen was down 0.26% at $106.9500.

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as expected, on Wednesday though it warned that uncertainty over the economic outlook was "extremely high" due to various risks, including rising coronavirus infections in Tokyo, which was put on "red alert" on Wednesday.

Oil rose on the sharp drop in U.S. inventories, but further gains were limited as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies are set to ease supply curbs from August as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

Brent crude settled up 89 cents at $43.79 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 91 cents to settle at $41.20 a barrel.

Gold prices held above $1,800 an ounce as the surge in coronavirus cases and renewed U.S.-China tensions bolstered safe-haven demand, but the rally in stocks capped the advance.

U.S. gold futures added 40 cents to settle at$1,813.80. Spot gold rose 0.19% to $1,810.89.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.73% 3030.32 Delayed Quote.66.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.12% 74.862 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.17% 134.586 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.36% 79.174 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 26757.25 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.33% 122.003 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
GOLD 0.13% 1811.86 Delayed Quote.18.79%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.94% 0.8838 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.33% 99.44 Delayed Quote.-29.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.46% 43.64 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
MODERNA, INC. 9.34% 82.0399 Delayed Quote.283.64%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 10676.397976 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 10528.758652 Delayed Quote.16.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.09% 70.259 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
NIKKEI 225 1.59% 22945.5 Real-time Quote.-4.52%
S&P 500 0.71% 3218.21 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.18% 216.25 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.27% 106.959 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 4.27% 25.26 Delayed Quote.-54.93%
WTI 1.31% 41.005 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -1.68% 255.53 Delayed Quote.282.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:03pStocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
02:42pWall St climbs on vaccine bets, Goldman results
RE
02:38pAMAZON COM : extends work from home policy, still restricting travel
RE
01:35pWall St rises on vaccine hopes, Goldman profit beat
RE
11:14aApple expands news offerings with audio, local newspaper stories
RE
10:54aAPPLE : EU plans clampdown on pro-corporate tax systems to aid recovery
RE
10:10aAMAZON COM : to Open New Fulfillment Center in Pflugerville, Texas
DJ
09:36aAMAZON COM : Announces New Pflugerville Fulfillment Center
BU
09:14aAMAZON MUSIC : Announces Breakthrough, a New Global Developing Artist Program
BU
08:21aAMAZON COM : As virus-wary shoppers opt for online purchases, retailers pay the ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 B - -
Net income 2020 9 638 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 159x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 538 B 1 538 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 899,02 $
Last Close Price 3 084,00 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.66.90%1 538 225
JD.COM, INC.76.36%96 348
WAYFAIR INC.143.68%20 839
ETSY, INC.134.18%12 312
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL84.04%11 181
MONOTARO CO., LTD.55.66%10 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group