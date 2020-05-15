Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/15 11:08:26 am
2360.615 USD   -1.18%
11:00aTAKE FIVE : ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider
RE
07:50aPandemic stirs Wall Street?s social conscience
RE
02:48aAMAZON COM : Pandemic Hastens 'Retail Apocalypse' For Struggling Stores
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Take Five: ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 11:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany,

1/SUB-ZERO

Love them or loathe them, negative interest rates are back in the spotlight as ammunition-depleted central banks debate the pros and cons of going down the unorthodox route already trodden by the BOJ and ECB.

The Federal Reserve has so far brushed aside President Donald Trump's calls to adopt negative rates. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey too said he isn't considering taking rates sub-zero. But markets reckon otherwise. Fed funds futures, for the first time ever, reflect a small chance that a negative rate policy will find its way to U.S. shores. Short-dated British gilt yields are back below 0%.

The truth is the coronavirus crisis is heaping pressure on policymakers to do more to support growth. New Zealand has flagged a possible shift to negative rates, just days after Norway cut rates to 0%. Even BoE boss Bailey declined to rule it out altogether.

Powell and other Fed officials will talking in coming days, the former testifying before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Bailey will take questions from UK lawmakers on Wednesday. Their comments will be scanned closely for any shift in stance.

Graphic: Who will join the sub-zero rate club next?,

2/TARGET PRACTICE

Months late, and in a city emerging from lockdown's grip, China's National People's Congress convenes in Beijing on May 22.

At issue for markets are the annual growth target and fiscal policy details. Sources told Reuters last year a growth target around 6% was eyed. By March, something like 5% was on the table. Both seem fanciful now. The magnitude of the targeted deficit and the size of debt-raising needed to pay for it are also in focus.

The long-standing deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP will likely be breached. To plug that, something like 5 trillion yuan ($700 billion) in special bonds could be raised. That may also offer a guide to what kind of monetary effort the People's Bank of China is crafting.

The PBoC's failure to cut a key bank lending rate on Friday caused some to wonder if it will opt instead to slice its loan prime rate on Wednesday. But possibly, it's the fiscal bazooka that's being polished.

   

Graphic: China's debt and growth 2,

3/RETAIL HIT EARNINGS SPOTLIGHTThe U.S. first-quarter earnings season is mostly winding down, but the retail sector is just revving up. Coming days bring results from big U.S. retailers including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Kohl's and Best Buy. Their figures will show whether Americans, locked down by coronavirus, are still spending money.

With more than 35 million U.S. jobs lost since mid-March, the outlook isn't rosy for the consumer discretionary sector -- it is expected to post a 45% drop in Q1 earnings. Consumer staples on the other hand should see a 5.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The retailers are reporting in the shadow of online shopping giant Amazon, which is among the "stay-at-home" stocks benefiting from the lockdown. Its shares have soared some 28% this year.

Graphic: Quarterly results loom for big retailers,

4/OIL TO EXPIRE AGAIN?

Tuesday brings the monthly expiration of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract. Normally uneventful, the expiry turned into a nightmare last month when crude slumped to negative-$40 a barrel and brimming storage tanks discouraged traders from taking delivery of oil.

Many are worried about a repeat performance. Already, the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission has warned market participants they should be prepared for volatility and negative pricing again. After all, oil storage remains tight and U.S. demand is still 23% below last year's average.

    But oil prices have rallied of late on hopes energy demand will get a boost from an easing of lockdown restrictions. In another hopeful sign, U.S. crude inventories fell in the most recent week for the first time since January.

Yet some traders seem to be heeding the CFTC's warning. Volumes in the July futures contract, which expires in a month's time, are outpacing the June contract by nearly 50%.

Graphic: Weekly changes in petroleum stocks in the U.S.,

)

5/THE BIG CUT

Aside from China, there's a pack of other emerging markets chomping at the bit to chop interest rates. After Indonesia on Tuesday and Thailand on Wednesday, Turkey and South Africa follow on Thursday and both are expected to cut rates again despite heavy beatings their currencies' have endured of late.

Analyst polls predict South Africa will cut its 4.25% main rate by another 50 basis points. Economists stress any policy easing must be sizeable if it is to offer any help to the suffering economy.

Turkey's meeting will be even more interesting. The lira has plunged to record lows, hard currency reserves are dwindling and inflation is in the double digits, yet all that probably won't deter the central bank from lopping another 50-100 basis points off its 8.75% repo rate.

Graphic: 'Real' interest rates IMAGE,

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore' Lewis Krauskopf and David Gaffen in New York; Dhara Ranasinghe and Marc Jones in London; compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.99% 2365.97 Delayed Quote.29.28%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.35% 2.87 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BEST BUY CO., INC 1.97% 78.75 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.24% 415.51 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.84% 1517.42 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.05% 116.175 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
HAND ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS CO., LTD. 0.33% 9.12 End-of-day quote.0.11%
JUMP NETWORKS LIMITED -0.10% 48.9 End-of-day quote.0.82%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 2.88% 17.24 Delayed Quote.-67.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 31.54 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.11% 134.52 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.31% 7.12978 Delayed Quote.2.18%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.13% 6.91514 Delayed Quote.17.22%
WALMART INC. 0.49% 124.27 Delayed Quote.4.10%
WTI 2.44% 28.674 Delayed Quote.-57.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:00aTAKE FIVE : ZIRP to NIRP, a jump policymakers must consider
RE
07:50aPandemic stirs Wall Street?s social conscience
RE
02:48aAMAZON COM : Pandemic Hastens 'Retail Apocalypse' For Struggling Stores
DJ
05/14AMAZON STUDIOS : to Provide $1 Million for Jon & Vinny's Restaurant to Feed Ange..
BU
05/14AMAZON COM : Jumia Assures Customers of Quality Service
AQ
05/14Amazon's livestreaming platform Twitch announces safety advisory council
RE
05/14France to impose digital tax this year regardless of any new international le..
RE
05/14Nvidia launches chip aimed at data center economics
RE
05/14AMAZON COM : Coronavirus Finishes the Retail Reckoning That Amazon Started
DJ
05/14Gawande Gives Up CEO Post At Haven -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B
EBIT 2020 13 196 M
Net income 2020 9 620 M
Finance 2020 45 263 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 125x
P/E ratio 2021 64,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2021 2,75x
Capitalization 1 192 B
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 678,60 $
Last Close Price 2 388,85 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.29.28%1 191 501
WAYFAIR INC.91.37%16 319
ETSY, INC.84.27%9 688
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.93%8 788
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL-3.30%7 864
ZOZO, INC.-1.69%5 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group