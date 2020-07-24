Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/24 09:56:22 am
2930.875 USD   -1.86%
09:45aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon's Investing Strategy; Bending Metal Tariffs; Retooling Supply Chains
DJ
09:11aAMAZON COM INC : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
06:14aTAKE FIVE : Action and reaction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Today's Logistics Report: Amazon's Investing Strategy; Bending Metal Tariffs; Retooling Supply Chains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:45am EDT

By Paul Page

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

The walls between Amazon.com Inc.'s venture-capital investment fund and its commercial business don't appear to be very high. Entrepreneurs, investors and deal advisers say in interviews that Amazon has appeared to use the investment and deal-making process to help develop competing products, the WSJ's Dana Mattioli and Cara Lombardo report. In some cases, Amazon's decision to launch a competing product devastated the business in which it invested. In other cases, Amazon met with startups about potential takeovers, studied their technology, then declined to invest and later introduced similar Amazon-branded products. Amazon says it doesn't use confidential information from companies to build competing products. The e-commerce giant is facing scrutiny in Washington over whether it unfairly uses its size and platform against competitors and third-party sellers. Amazon has the money and appetite and for innovation that attracts entrepreneurs, but it looks like dealing with Amazon can be a double-edged sword.

QUOTABLE

ECONOMY & TRADE

U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum are triggering a rift in the metal's domestic supply chain. Aluminum customers are getting exclusions from the levies on billions of pounds of imported metal, the WSJ's Bob Tita reports, prompting protests from operators of U.S. mills who say the actions undermine the domestic market that the duties were supposed to revive. The exclusions granted by the Commerce Department have grown this year as manufacturers of aluminum cans and other packaging have claimed they can't get products like particular types of rolled sheet metal that they need from domestic suppliers. Aluminum producers say imports are growing, however, and helping drive down their pricing and margins. Both sides are being buffeted by changing consumer tastes, which have prompted new products and packaging, a commercial trend that appears to be outpacing the Commerce Department's attempt to intercede in aluminum markets.

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGIES

Rapidly retooling its supply chain is paying off for Unilever PLC. The consumer-goods supplier aggressively expanded its previously small hand-sanitizer business, the WSJ's Saabira Chaudhuri reports, and emerged from a tumultuous second quarter with profits and revenues largely intact despite dramatic shifts in its business lines. Unilever's sales at its restaurant-focused food-service arm declined nearly 40% over the first six months of the year. The company combined its global scale with a swift response to the coronavirus-driven lockdowns and upheaval in consumer demand, expanding manufacturing sites making sanitizer from just two to more than 60. It pushed monthly production from about 700,000 units of sanitizer to around 100 million units by repurposing manufacturing lines and in one case kitting out a factory in Vietnam in just 25 days. With forecasts for consumer markets still uncertain, the supplier will have to remain just as nimble for the foreseeable future.

IN OTHER NEWS

A purchasing managers survey shows eurozone economic activity rose in July at the fastest pace in more than two years. (WSJ)

Filings by Americans for weekly unemployment benefits rose for the first time in nearly four months. (WSJ)

Second-quarter profit at warehousing giant Prologis Inc. rose 5.4% to $404.5 million as net effective rent jumped 22%. (MarketWatch)

Blackstone Group Inc. is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund. (WSJ)

American Airlines Group Inc. will pare back flights again after restoring operations at an aggressive pace earlier this summer. (WSJ)

U.S. regulators suggest broader reporting requirements for meatpacking companies as they investigate pricing gyrations in cattle markets. (WSJ)

Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant parent Ascena Retail Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy with plans to close roughly 1,100 stores. (WSJ)

Coal miner Rhino Resource Partners filed for bankruptcy protection with a plan to sell its business to lenders. (WSJ)

Quarterly sales at rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. rose 35% and net income jumped 54.5%. (WSJ)

Intel Corp.'s second-quarter profit rose 22% but the semiconductor maker signaled a delay in its development of superfast chips. (WSJ)

Hershey Co. says subdued Halloween celebrations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could hurt candy demand. (WSJ)

Ford Motor Co. says a protest blocking rail traffic in northern Mexico is affecting nearby factory operations and hindering cross-border shipments. (Reuters)

Supply-chain backlogs are pushing deliveries of Whirlpool Corp. appliances out as long as six months. (Bloomberg)

Autonomous truck maker TuSimple has minimal revenues that fall far short of the company's earlier projections. (The Information)

Alternative-fuel truck maker Nikola Corp. broke ground on a factory in Arizona. (Barron's)

Paccar's North American Class 8 truck deliveries fell to 9,300 in the second quarter from 30,000 a year ago. (Transport Dive)

Several cargo vessels are anchored in quarantine off Hong Kong after crew members infected with Covid-19 were found on board. (Lloyd's List)

Maersk Line will start charging shippers that make manual booking and documentation amendments starting Sept. 1. (Journal of Commerce)

Cargo throughput at the Port of Rotterdam fell 9.1% in the first half of 2020, including a 7.1% drop in container volume. (Port Technology)

Autonomous shipping technology provider Sea Machines Robotics raised $15 million in a Series B funding round. (VentureBeat)

Union Pacific Corp. is calling furloughed employees back to work after rail volumes began improving during the second quarter. (Associated Press)

CSX Corp. second-quarter volumes fell 25% but recovered strongly in June. (Jacksonville Daily Record)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. trimmed its operating ratio as cost cuts helped offset a 12% drop in second-quarter volume. (Globe and Mail)

DHL Express will have Boeing Co. convert four 767-300 passenger jets to freighter configuration as it accelerates a capacity expansion. (The Loadstar)

A San Francisco produce-delivery entrepreneur known as "Fruit Jesus" pivoted to home delivery after demand from corporate customers evaporated during lockdown. (SFGate)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @CostasParis. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Paul Page at paul.page@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.42% 8342 Delayed Quote.-11.95%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.05% 2898.865 Delayed Quote.67.76%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.55% 11.5119 Delayed Quote.-58.93%
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. 7.33% 0.6399 Delayed Quote.-92.34%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.54% 179.18 Delayed Quote.-44.81%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.37% 366.93 Delayed Quote.11.36%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 141.875 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.21% 6.98 Delayed Quote.-24.95%
INTEL CORPORATION -16.72% 49.93 Delayed Quote.0.92%
INTERCEDE GROUP PLC 0.00% 70 Delayed Quote.38.61%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 100.925 End-of-day quote.-19.13%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -9.12% 30.895 Delayed Quote.228.88%
PROLOGIS, INC. -0.64% 98.29 Delayed Quote.10.95%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -2.65% 55.235 Delayed Quote.1.31%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY -0.05% 145.84 Delayed Quote.56.25%
UNILEVER N.V. 1.47% 51.22 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
UNION PACIFIC 0.31% 175.53 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
WHIRLPOOL 0.18% 158.755 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. -4.76% 8 End-of-day quote.-21.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:45aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon's Investing Strategy; Bending Metal Tariffs; R..
DJ
09:11aAMAZON COM INC : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
06:14aTAKE FIVE : Action and reaction
RE
05:12aTAKE FIVE : Action and reaction
RE
07/23Wall Street closes sharply lower on tech selloff
RE
07/23Wall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
07/23Tech Giants Aim to Solve West Coast Housing Shortage
DJ
07/23AMAZON COM : Web Services Gives General Availability to Contact Lens Service
DJ
07/23JEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their g..
RE
07/23AMAZON COM : Met With Startups About Investing, Then -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 349 B - -
Net income 2020 9 716 M - -
Net cash 2020 48 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 152x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 490 B 1 490 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 3 061,22 $
Last Close Price 2 986,55 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.67.76%1 489 620
JD.COM, INC.71.79%94 442
WAYFAIR INC.141.23%20 630
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL90.90%12 180
ETSY, INC.131.29%12 160
MONOTARO CO., LTD.50.36%10 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group