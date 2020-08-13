Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Justice Department going 'full tilt' on tech antitrust probe: official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:52pm EDT
Google extends work-from-home order to summer 2021

The U.S. Justice Department is moving "full-tilt" on its antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google and other Big Tech platforms, the department's second-ranking official told Reuters.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told Reuters in an interview this week at the department's headquarters that he could not commit to a specific date by which the department would decide whether to bring an antitrust suit against Google.

"We are going full-tilt. It's a major priority," Rosen said. "We have a great team working really hard to get on top of the documents, hearing from people in the industry and the like."

Rosen said the probe is not being driven by political factors. He said the goal is to act "as soon as possible" based on a review of the merits.

"This is one of those issues that people from lots of different points of view are very concerned about," he added. "I can't tell you today what the date will be."

Numerous media outlets have reported the Justice Department is likely to file an antitrust complaint against Google. Attorney General William Barr told The Wall Street Journal in March he wanted the Justice Department to make a final decision on the Google probe this summer.

Google spokeswoman Julie Tarallo McAlister said "while we continue to engage with ongoing investigations, our focus is firmly on providing free services that help people every day, lower costs for small businesses, and enable increased choice and competition."

State attorneys general have separate probes of Google, and the U.S. House Judiciary Committee has ongoing investigations of Google, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc . Many states are likely to join a federal antitrust lawsuit against Google, Reuters reported in June.

The Justice Department said in July 2019 it was opening a broad investigation of major technology firms on whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

Rosen declined to say how quickly the government might resolve other tech probes, but noted there has been "some division of labor" with the Federal Trade Commission.

By David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.62% 1516.65 Delayed Quote.12.53%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.04% 3161.02 Delayed Quote.71.13%
FACEBOOK 0.54% 261.3 Delayed Quote.26.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:03pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Braket
BU
02:39pAMAZON COM : COVID-19 to weigh on U.S. seaport peak shipping season
RE
10:02aAMAZON COM : Announces New Fulfillment Center and Delivery Station in Forney, TX
BU
08/12AMAZON COM : and KF Beauty File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
PU
08/12Big Firms Commit To Hiring Minorities In Need -- WSJ
DJ
08/11S&P 500, Dow snap 7-day winning streak as concern mounts over stimulus deal
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as conce..
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as conce..
RE
08/11EXPLAINER : How the U.S. could block WeChat and TikTok from Americans
RE
08/11S&P 500 inches closer to record high; Nasdaq down
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 16 042 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 584 B 1 584 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 161,02 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.13%1 583 317
JD.COM, INC.78.54%98 156
WAYFAIR INC.233.89%28 783
ETSY, INC.175.51%14 554
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL91.31%11 513
MONOTARO CO., LTD.47.79%9 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group