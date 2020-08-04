Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/04 08:10:14 am
3111.175 USD   -0.02%
07:56aCorrection to UK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Article
DJ
07:38aUK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Into Deliveroo
DJ
05:24aUK clears Amazon's investment in online food platform Deliveroo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Into Deliveroo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:38am EDT

By Joe Hoppe

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has cleared a 16% investment by Amazon.com Inc. into U.K. food-delivery platform Deliveroo, finding that it won't substantially lessen competition.

In April, the antitrust watchdog provisionally approved Amazon's investment on the basis that Deliveroo would have exited the market without it, due to the hit from the coronavirus pandemic. That decision was questioned by rival food-delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and pizza-restaurant chain Domino's Pizza Group PLC, among other parties.

The CMA said that following a substantial investigation, including thorough analysis of internal documents from both parties, a survey of over 3,000 consumers and extensive third-party submissions, it has concluded the investment won't lessen competition in either the restaurant delivery or the online convenience grocery delivery markets.

If Amazon were to acquire greater control over the startup, this could trigger a fresh probe, the regulator said.

Deliveroo raised $575 million in a funding round in May last year led by Amazon, in which the U.S. tech giant became one of its biggest investors.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

Corrections and Amplifications

This article was corrected at 1147 because it misstated that the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it has cleared a 16% investment by Amazon.com Inc. into U.K. food-delivery platform Deliveroo. They said it on Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.67% 3111.89 Delayed Quote.68.41%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 0.34% 324.89 Delayed Quote.1.12%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -1.11% 94.04 Delayed Quote.15.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:56aCorrection to UK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Article
DJ
07:38aUK Regulator Clears Amazon's Investment Into Deliveroo
DJ
05:24aUK clears Amazon's investment in online food platform Deliveroo
RE
05:08aFutures retreat as U.S.-China tensions heat up over TikTok
RE
08/03Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price
RE
08/03Cloud Spending Hits Record Amid Economic Fallout From Covid-19
DJ
08/03AMAZON COM : House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays
AQ
08/03Google to buy stake in ADT in home security push for $450 million
RE
08/03Pandemic revs up race for U.S. online car sales
RE
08/03Google to buy stake in ADT in home security push for $450 mln
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 917 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 99,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 585 B 1 585 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 611,32 $
Last Close Price 3 111,89 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.68.41%1 585 155
JD.COM, INC.83.17%99 544
WAYFAIR INC.217.89%27 187
ETSY, INC.185.82%14 049
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL100.45%12 425
MONOTARO CO., LTD.51.90%10 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group