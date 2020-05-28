Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

United Parcel Service Inc on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March.

Such fees are common during the winter holiday season, when package volumes more than double. This round follows stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. That public health effort shifted shopping online and resulted in what many are calling a "second Christmas" for UPS, FedEx Corp and upcoming delivery rival Amazon.com Inc.

The new fees will hit large, high-volume shippers and companies that send oversized items. It could drive up costs at a time when many retailers are fighting to shelter profits.

Amazon, its biggest client, and the online divisions of Walmart Inc and Target Corp have seen sales surge since shoppers have hunkered down at home during the pandemic.

That spike in home deliveries is raising costs at UPS.

In April, UPS said home deliveries accounted for roughly 70% of shipments versus around 50% previously. Dropping packages on residential doorsteps is less lucrative than delivering to businesses because it requires more truck miles and stops per route.

FedEx recently said it would cap the number of parcels customers could send directly from stores.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.39% 2401.1 Delayed Quote.31.06%
FEDEX CORPORATION 0.55% 131.15 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.87% 118.43 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.10% 99.72 Delayed Quote.-17.08%
WALMART INC. 0.99% 123.69 Delayed Quote.3.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:55pUPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike
RE
05:43pAmazon to Keep Most of the Jobs It Added During Pandemic -- Update
DJ
03:38pAMAZON COM : to retain 70% of new temporary hires as regular workers
AQ
02:09pALEXA : What Is Venue?
AQ
11:39aTarget, Walmart outbox department stores in reshaped world
AQ
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Turmoil continues for the airline sector
09:30aAMAZON COM : to Keep Most of the Jobs It Added During Pandemic
DJ
06:45aAMAZON COM : to Keep Most of the Jobs It Added During Pandemic
DJ
06:13aAMAZON COM : to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new U.S. hires
RE
04:32aAMAZON COM : Children's Book about Discovering Inner Beauty and Well-Being
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B - -
Net income 2020 9 540 M - -
Net cash position 2020 45 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 126x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 198 B 1 198 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 679,71 $
Last Close Price 2 401,10 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.31.06%1 202 245
WAYFAIR INC.70.29%14 563
MONOTARO CO., LTD.32.23%9 483
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL49.54%9 272
ETSY, INC.72.10%9 048
ZOZO, INC.-6.85%5 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group