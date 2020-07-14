Virus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Options investors are ramping
up bets on some of this year's biggest winners, including
Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc
, even as they turn cautious on the wider market amid a
resurgent U.S. coronavirus outbreak.
Investors are betting that tech-related stocks will remain
comparatively resilient to the coronavirus-fueled economic
disruptions that have battered sectors such as retail and
travel, despite growing concerns about stretched valuations
following steep rallies.
Analysts also see another factor driving the momentum
stocks: fear of missing out, or FOMO.
The rocket-like rise of such stocks has driven year-to-date
gains for the S&P 500 technology, consumer
discretionary and communication services
sectors, though the broader S&P 500 benchmark index
remains negative for the year. Amazon is a component of the
consumer discretionary index, and Netflix is a component of the
communication services index.
"The flight to safety is in tech," said Amy Wu Silverman,
equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "These
tend to be the names that are insulated from the fact that
everyone is quarantined."
Fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus
mounted on Monday as California reinstituted restrictions on
businesses and the state's two largest public school districts
announced instruction would be online-only when school resumes.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq toggled between gains and losses Tuesday,
a day after falling 2.1%, its biggest percentage loss in more
than two weeks.
But the purchase of bullish call options in tech-related
names hasn't been dampened. For instance, demand for calls
versus bearish put options - a measure called skew - on Tesla
currently stands near historic extremes, even after the stock
has rallied more than 300% from its March lows. Tesla's 30-day
skew is negative, at -15.2%, according to Trade Alert, meaning
that prices for calls have surged past those for equivalent
puts.
Skew in Amazon, Netflix, Twitter and other momentum stocks
has also been negative in the past week. By contrast, skew on
the S&P 500 shows a growing bias toward puts.
"You have almost a perfect storm," said Matt Amberson,
principal at options analytics firm ORATS. "There's a little bit
of institutional worry, but retail (investors) ... are bullish."
Still, there are plenty of concerns about technology stocks.
Fund managers in a recent BofA Global Research survey said
buying tech stocks was the market's "most crowded" trade for a
third straight month.
In addition, some strategists believe the sharp run-up could
make tech-related shares more vulnerable should the companies'
growth outlooks fall short of investors' hopes. The
second-quarter earnings season began in earnest on Tuesday as
several major U.S. banks reported results.
After the recent rally, many tech-related shares have "the
type of valuation where you would want to take profits," said
Oliver Pursche, president at Bronson Meadows Capital Management.
Indeed, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500,
at 22.1, according to Refinitiv, is at its highest level since
the dot-com boom two decades ago.
Some investors have chosen to bet on stocks that are outside
the technology sector but may be positioned to benefit from a
nascent economic recovery. Skew has dipped for several companies
seen as being among the greatest beneficiaries of an economic
recovery, including Boeing Co and Delta Air Lines
.
Other recent call buyers include investors who want exposure
to potential gains but are hesitant to buy stocks at current
prices, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy
at Susquehanna Financial Group, a trend he said has occurred in
tech-related names such as Tesla and Shopify Inc
.
"We're seeing a FOMO phenomenon being priced in," he said.
(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Leslie Adler)