Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Virus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT
Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo

Options investors are ramping up bets on some of this year's biggest winners, including Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc, even as they turn cautious on the wider market amid a resurgent U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Options investors are ramping up bets on some of this year's biggest winners, including Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc, even as they turn cautious on the wider market amid a resurgent U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Investors are betting that tech-related stocks will remain comparatively resilient to the coronavirus-fueled economic disruptions that have battered sectors such as retail and travel, despite growing concerns about stretched valuations following steep rallies.

Analysts also see another factor driving the momentum stocks: fear of missing out, or FOMO.

The rocket-like rise of such stocks has driven year-to-date gains for the S&P 500 technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors, though the broader S&P 500 benchmark index remains negative for the year. Amazon is a component of the consumer discretionary index, and Netflix is a component of the communication services index.

"The flight to safety is in tech," said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "These tend to be the names that are insulated from the fact that everyone is quarantined."

Fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus mounted on Monday as California reinstituted restrictions on businesses and the state's two largest public school districts announced instruction would be online-only when school resumes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq toggled between gains and losses Tuesday, a day after falling 2.1%, its biggest percentage loss in more than two weeks.

But the purchase of bullish call options in tech-related names hasn't been dampened. For instance, demand for calls versus bearish put options - a measure called skew - on Tesla currently stands near historic extremes, even after the stock has rallied more than 300% from its March lows. Tesla's 30-day skew is negative, at -15.2%, according to Trade Alert, meaning that prices for calls have surged past those for equivalent puts.

Skew in Amazon, Netflix, Twitter and other momentum stocks has also been negative in the past week. By contrast, skew on the S&P 500 shows a growing bias toward puts.

"You have almost a perfect storm," said Matt Amberson, principal at options analytics firm ORATS. "There's a little bit of institutional worry, but retail (investors) ... are bullish."

Still, there are plenty of concerns about technology stocks. Fund managers in a recent BofA Global Research survey said buying tech stocks was the market's "most crowded" trade for a third straight month.

In addition, some strategists believe the sharp run-up could make tech-related shares more vulnerable should the companies' growth outlooks fall short of investors' hopes. The second-quarter earnings season began in earnest on Tuesday as several major U.S. banks reported results.

After the recent rally, many tech-related shares have "the type of valuation where you would want to take profits," said Oliver Pursche, president at Bronson Meadows Capital Management.

Indeed, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500, at 22.1, according to Refinitiv, is at its highest level since the dot-com boom two decades ago.

Some investors have chosen to bet on stocks that are outside the technology sector but may be positioned to benefit from a nascent economic recovery. Skew has dipped for several companies seen as being among the greatest beneficiaries of an economic recovery, including Boeing Co and Delta Air Lines.

Other recent call buyers include investors who want exposure to potential gains but are hesitant to buy stocks at current prices, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group, a trend he said has occurred in tech-related names such as Tesla and Shopify Inc .

"We're seeing a FOMO phenomenon being priced in," he said.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Leslie Adler)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.64% 3084 Delayed Quote.66.90%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.45% 179.96 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.65% 26.11 Delayed Quote.-55.35%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.13% 26642.59 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 10689.520484 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 10488.577408 Delayed Quote.15.81%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.12% 524.88 Delayed Quote.62.22%
S&P 500 1.34% 3197.52 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
SHOPIFY INC. 0.58% 974.41 Delayed Quote.145.09%
TESLA, INC. 1.32% 1516.8 Delayed Quote.262.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:02aAMAZON COM : AWS and HSBC Reach Long-Term Strategic Cloud Agreement
BU
03:01aVirus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants
RE
07/14U.S. safety board cites cockpit crew failures in Atlas Air fatal crash
RE
07/14Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
07/14Wall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials
RE
07/14S&P 500, Dow rise after mixed bank earnings; tech-heavy Nasdaq falls
RE
07/14AMAZON COM : Coming of Age Spy Series Alex Rider to Premiere as an IMDb TV Origi..
BU
07/14AMAZON COM : Pilots Health Centers Near Fulfillment, Operations Facilities
DJ
07/14AMAZON COM : Makes Health Care Access Even Easier for Employees with Launch of N..
BU
07/14AMAZON COM : tests primary healthcare program for employees
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 B - -
Net income 2020 9 638 M - -
Net cash 2020 45 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 159x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 538 B 1 538 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 899,02 $
Last Close Price 3 084,00 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.66.90%1 538 225
JD.COM, INC.76.36%96 348
WAYFAIR INC.143.68%20 839
ETSY, INC.134.18%12 312
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL84.04%11 181
MONOTARO CO., LTD.51.56%10 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group