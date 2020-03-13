Ambac Financial : Announces Annual Meeting on June 2, 2020

Log in
03/13/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) ("Ambac"), a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantees, announced today its Board of Directors set the date for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 am (ET). The meeting will be held at One World Trade Center, 64th Floor, New York, NY. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on April 7, 2020. Please note that we are monitoring the situation concerning COVID-19 (a/k/a Coronavirus) and, based on the facts and circumstances as we get closer to the meeting date, we may provide for alternate means of participating in the Annual Meeting should in-person attendance become a concern.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include Ambac Assurance Corporation, a guarantor of financial obligations in run-off. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 237 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -129 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,29x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,92x
Capitalization 669 M
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 14,68  $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Alexander David Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-28.70%669
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.80%31 372
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.50%26 557
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-22.91%26 059
SAMPO PLC-31.61%16 353
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.50%15 808
