Ambac Financial : Announces Annual Meeting on June 2, 2020

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) ("Ambac"), a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantees, announced today its Board of Directors set the date for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 am (ET). The meeting will be held at One World Trade Center, 64th Floor, New York, NY. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on April 7, 2020. Please note that we are monitoring the situation concerning COVID-19 (a/k/a Coronavirus) and, based on the facts and circumstances as we get closer to the meeting date, we may provide for alternate means of participating in the Annual Meeting should in-person attendance become a concern.

About Ambac

