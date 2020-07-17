Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ambac Financial Group, Inc.    AMBC

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambac Financial : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Conference Call Scheduled for August 7, 2020

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC), a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off, will release second quarter 2020 results on August 6, 2020 following the close of the market.

Conference Call
On August 7, 2020 at 8:30am (ET), Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Trick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss second quarter 2020 results during a live conference call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambac’s website, www.ambac.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website. A replay of the call will be available through August 20, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International), using ID#13707213.

About Ambac
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the public and private sectors globally. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
04:06pAMBAC FINANCIAL : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020
BU
06/03AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/26AMBAC FINANCIAL : Files Complaint Against the Financial Oversight & Management B..
BU
05/12AMBAC FINANCIAL : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/12AMBAC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11AMBAC FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/11AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/11AMBAC FINANCIAL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/17AMBAC FINANCIAL : to Release First Quarter 2020 Results on May 11, 2020
BU
03/13AMBAC FINANCIAL : Announces Annual Meeting on June 2, 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -440 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 14,22 $
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Alexander David Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-34.08%651
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.23%31 496
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-12.01%30 467
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.53%28 776
SAMPO OYJ-14.01%21 242
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.99%15 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group