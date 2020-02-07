Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ambac Financial Group, Inc.    AMBC

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AMBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ambac to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on March 2, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include Ambac Assurance Corporation, a financial guaranty insurance company who guarantees public finance and structured finance obligations, today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2019 results on March 2, 2020 following the close of the market.

Conference Call
On March 3, 2020 at 8:30am (ET), Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Trick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss fourth quarter 2019 results during a live conference call.  A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambac’s website, http://ir.ambac.com/events-and-presentations/events.  Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website.  A replay of the call will be available through March 17, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International); using ID#13698844.

About Ambac
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include Ambac Assurance Corporation, a guarantor of public finance and structured finance obligations. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

Contact
Lisa A. Kampf
Managing Director, Investor Relations
(212) 208-3177
lkampf@ambac.com

Source: Ambac Financial Group, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
04:16pAmbac to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on March 2, 2020
GL
01/23AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continue..
AQ
01/22Ambac to Transfer Listing to NYSE
GL
2019AMBAC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
2019Ambac Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
2019Ambac to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 7, 2019
GL
2019AMBAC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
2019Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 472 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -151 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,64x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,70x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 995 M
Chart AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 21,84  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claude L. LeBlanc President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Scott Stein Independent Chairman
David Trick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Reilly Chief Information & Administrative Officer
Alexander David Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.1.25%994
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.87%38 836
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.56%38 639
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.33%34 288
SAMPO PLC8.79%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.3.70%19 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group