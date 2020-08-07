Log in
AMBARELLA, INC.

(AMBA)
Ambarella : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call to Be Held September 2, 2020

08/07/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it will hold its second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes the same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power system- on-chips (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 M - -
Net income 2021 -62,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 596 M 1 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,86x
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart AMBARELLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ambarella, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBARELLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58,92 $
Last Close Price 46,47 $
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Ming Wang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zemo Yang Vice President-Operations
Kevin C. Eichler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Leslie D. Kohn Director & Chief Technology Officer
Andrew W. Verhalen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBARELLA, INC.-23.27%1 596
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%383 586
NVIDIA CORPORATION92.70%278 915
INTEL CORPORATION-18.85%206 568
BROADCOM INC.4.16%132 383
QUALCOMM, INC.25.88%125 305
