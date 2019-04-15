Ambarella : and Momenta Unveil HD Mapping Platform for Autonomous Vehicles

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), a Santa Clara, California-based
developer of high-resolution video processing and computer vision
semiconductors, and Momenta, an autonomous driving technology company
based in Suzhou, China, today announced a collaborative HD mapping
platform for autonomous vehicles. The combined solution leverages
Ambarella’s CV22AQ CVflow computer vision system-on-chip (SoC)
and Momenta’s deep learning algorithms to provide HD map solutions,
including mapping, localization for autonomous vehicles, and map updates
through crowdsourcing.
“HD map is essential to autonomous driving systems. Ambarella’s CV22AQ
CVflow computing platform has made it easier for Momenta to deploy and
upgrade our HD map software and algorithm on embedded systems. Our HD
map can automatically build maps, perform localization, and update
through crowdsourcing,” said Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta. “We look
forward to continuing our work with Ambarella to deliver a wide range of
autonomous driving software.”
“We are pleased to partner with Momenta to provide a powerful and open
HD map platform,” said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. “The CV22AQ’s
performance and advanced image processing help enable the full potential
of Momenta’s advanced AI algorithms.”
Momenta’s vision-based HD semantic mapping solution is highly scalable
and production-ready. Through crowdsourcing, the solution can create a
closed feedback loop of big data, AI, and HD map updates. Based on
localization, Momenta discovers changes in the map elements and provides
frequent updates to the cloud.
The CV22AQ is manufactured in an advanced 10-nanometer process,
providing the ultra-low power consumption required for the design of
compact automotive systems. Its CVflow architecture delivers real-time
processing of up to 8 megapixel resolution video at 30 frames per second
(fps) for high-precision deep learning based object recognition.
The CV22AQ’s high-performance image signal processor (ISP) delivers
superior image quality in low-light environments, while high dynamic
range (HDR) processing extracts more image detail in high-contrast
scenes — further enhancing the system’s computer vision capabilities.
Using CV22AQ, Momenta is able to use a single monocular camera input to
generate two separate video outputs, one for vision sensing (perception
of lanes, traffic signs, and other objects), and another for feature
point extraction for self-localization and mapping (SLAM) and optical
flow algorithms.
Ambarella provides a complete set of tools to help customers easily port
their neural networks to the CV22AQ SoC. Based on the tool chain,
Momenta is able to quickly migrate deep learning perception models to
embedded platforms and achieve an accurate output.
About Momenta
Momenta, established in 2016, is one of the leading autonomous driving
companies in the world. Momenta is building the “brains” for autonomous
vehicles. Its deep-learning based software in perception, HD semantic
mapping, and data-driven path planning enables the realization of full
autonomy. Momenta offers multi-level autonomous driving solutions as
well as big data services.
For more information, please visit, www.momenta.ai
About Ambarella
Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer
vision applications, including video security, advanced driver
assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder,
driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic
applications. Ambarella’s low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video
compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network
processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from
high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com
