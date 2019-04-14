Ambarella : and Shanghai OFilm Partner to Deliver an Automated Valet Parking Hardware Platform

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of ultra-high
definition video processing and computer vision semiconductors, together
with Chinese tier 1 automotive supplier Shanghai OFilm, a leading
provider of intelligent driving solutions, announced that the two
companies are collaborating on an automated valet parking (AVP) hardware
platform.
The platform uses Ambarella's CV22AQ CVflow computer vision
system-on-chip (SoC), which features superior image signal processing,
powerful artificial intelligence (AI) computing performance, and
ultra-low power consumption (typically under 2.5 watts). Combined with
OFilm's intelligent driving algorithms and proven system integration
capability, the platform achieves high precision image recognition, free
space detection, obstacle detection, and map construction.
“OFilm continues to address customers’ needs and is committed to
building intelligent driving technology and products that can be
mass-produced,” said Dr. Ma Guanglin, General Manager of Intelligent
Driving at OFilm. “Such products need powerful algorithmic capabilities
combined with the ability to optimize for high performance. We chose
Ambarella’s CV22AQ SoC, which is based on their CVflow architecture, as
it provided these capabilities.”
“We are pleased to be working with OFilm Intelligent Driving to provide
advanced automated valet parking platforms,” said Ambarella CEO Fermi
Wang. “Our CV22AQ CVflow computer vision SoC running OFilm’s advanced AI
software will enable the next generation of intelligent self-parking
vehicles.”
The CV22AQ is manufactured in an advanced 10-nanometer process,
providing the ultra-low power consumption required for the design of
compact automotive systems. Its CVflow architecture delivers real-time
processing of up to 8 megapixel resolution video at 30 frames per second
(fps) for high-precision deep learning based object recognition. The
CV22AQ also supports multiple camera inputs with simultaneous output in
multiple resolutions and multiple viewing angles.
The CV22AQ’s high-performance image signal processor (ISP) delivers
superior image quality in low-light environments, while high dynamic
range (HDR) processing extracts more image detail in high-contrast
scenes — further enhancing the computer's computer vision capabilities.
It delivers advanced network security features such as secure boot,
TrustZone®, and I/O virtualization to prevent hackers, and also supports
secure over the air (OTA) software upgrades.
About OFilm Technology Co., Ltd.
OFilm Tech Co., Ltd. is a global platform of enterprises, focused on
supplying original equipment manufacturers in the consumer device and
automotive markets with advanced electronic components. It is a world
leader in the design and manufacture of touch panels, optical and sensor
products, with 27,000 employees and three manufacturing locations
worldwide. More information can be found at https://www.OFilm.com
About Ambarella
Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer
vision applications, including video security, advanced driver
assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder,
driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic
applications. Ambarella’s low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video
compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network
processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from
high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit, www.ambarella.com
