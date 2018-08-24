Ambarella : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - Aug. 24, 2018 -Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power, HD and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions, today announced that it will be attending the following September conferences:

ROTH Internet of Things Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, Sept. 5 in San Francisco; attending will be Casey Eichler, CFO and George Laplante, Executive Vice President.

Dougherty & Co. 2018 Institutional Investors Conference on Thursday, Sept. 6 in Minneapolis; attending will be Fermi Wang, CEO.

Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference at 10:20 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 12 in Las Vegas; speakers will be Fermi Wang, CEO; Casey Eichler, CFO and George Laplante, Executive Vice President.

The Deutsche Bank presentation will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is a leading developer of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression, image processing and computer vision solutions. The company's products are used in a variety of IP security, sports, wearable, drone and automotive video cameras. Ambarella's solutions leverage over 20 years of pioneering research in computer vision to enable future generations of intelligent cameras, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous vehicles. For more information about Ambarella, please visit www.ambarella.com.

