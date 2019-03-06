Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ambarella Inc    AMBA   KYG037AX1015

AMBARELLA INC

(AMBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ambarella : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:22am EST

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - March 6, 2019 - Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on Monday, March 18, 2019.

The 'fireside chat' presentation is scheduled for 1:00 PM PST and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including surveillance, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power and high-resolution video compression, image processing, and deep neural network processors and software enable cameras to become more intelligent by extracting valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
408-636-2310
lgerhardy [at] ambarella.com

Disclaimer

Ambarella Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 13:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMBARELLA INC
08:22aAMBARELLA : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18th
PU
02/12Ambarella Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be He..
GL
01/07AMBARELLA : Introduces CV25 SoC with CVflow™ Computer Vision to Enable the..
BU
01/07AMBARELLA : and Smart Eye Partner to Deliver Next Generation AI-based Driver Mon..
BU
01/04Ambarella to Present at Needham Growth Conference January 15th
GL
2018AMBARELLA : Introduces CV22AQ Automotive Camera SoC for Advanced Driver Assistan..
BU
2018AMBARELLA : and HELLA Aglaia Partner to Enable Advanced AI Features in Front ADA..
BU
2018Ambarella, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
2018Ambarella Announces Q3 FY 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be Held Nov. 29
GL
2018Ambarella Announces Appointment of Teresa H. Meng to Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 224 M
EBIT 2020 14,3 M
Net income 2020 -51,6 M
Finance 2020 264 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Capitalization 1 299 M
Chart AMBARELLA INC
Duration : Period :
Ambarella Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBARELLA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Ming Wang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zemo Yang Vice President-Operations
Kevin C. Eichler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Leslie D. Kohn Director & Chief Technology Officer
Andrew W. Verhalen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBARELLA INC15.95%1 299
INTEL CORPORATION14.94%241 399
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%195 905
BROADCOM INC8.92%109 725
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.65%100 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.23%94 851
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.