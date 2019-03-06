Ambarella : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18th

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - March 6, 2019 - Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on Monday, March 18, 2019.
The 'fireside chat' presentation is scheduled for 1:00 PM PST and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.
About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including surveillance, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power and high-resolution video compression, image processing, and deep neural network processors and software enable cameras to become more intelligent by extracting valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com
Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
408-636-2310
lgerhardy [at] ambarella.com
