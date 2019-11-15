Ambarella to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Auto Tech Conference December 10, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Fermi Wang, CEO, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Auto Tech Conference at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.



The “fireside chat” presentation is scheduled for 9:30 AM PST and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella’s website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm . A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power and high-resolution video compression, image processing, and deep neural network processors and software enable cameras to become more intelligent by extracting valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com