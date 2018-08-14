Invitation: Presentation of Ambea’s second quarter report 2018

Hosts: Fredrik Gren, CEO, Daniel Warnholtz, CFO and Jacob Persson, IR-manager.

On August 21th at 07:00 (CET) Ambea will publish its second quarter report for 2018.

In connection to the announcement, Ambea will host a telephone conference at 10:00 (CET) on Tuesday, August 21th. The presentation will be held in English and is also available as webcast on ambea.com or direct link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vrv2jvg5

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the conference call to register your attendance. Code for registration: 4584957

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9126

United States: +1 929-477-0324

The quarter report, presentation and other material will be available on www.ambea.com

For more information, contact: Jacob Persson, IR-manager

Telephone: +46 (0)708 64 07 52

E-mail: jacob.persson@ambea.se Ambea press contact

Telephone: +46 10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea, is present in care services, and has approximately 15,000 employees. We offer services in disabled care, individual and family care, and elderly care with a focus on residential care and own management. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Total revenue and adjusted EBITA for the 2017 financial year amounted to SEK 5,816 million and SEK 498 million. The company was founded in 1996 and its head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachments