Invitation: Presentation of Ambea's second quarter 2019 results

Hosts: Fredrik Gren, CEO, Daniel Warnholtz, deputy CEO and CFO, and Jacob Persson, Head of Investor Relations.
On August 20th at 07:00 (CET) Ambea will publish its second quarter 2019 results.
In connection to the announcement, Ambea will host a telephone conference at 10:00 (CET) on Tuesday, August 20th. The presentation will be held in English and also available as webcast on www.ambea.com or direct link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pxb8fzrq
To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Code for registration: 3081549.
Dial-in numbers:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 50 69 21 80
United Kingdom: +44 (0)20 71 92 80 00
United States: +1 63 15 10 74 95
The quarterly earnings report and associated presentation will be available on www.ambea.com
For more information, contact:
Jacob Persson, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0)708 64 07 52
E-mail: ir@ambea.se
Ambea press contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se
