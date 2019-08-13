Invitation: Presentation of Ambea's second quarter 2019 results

Hosts: Fredrik Gren, CEO, Daniel Warnholtz, deputy CEO and CFO, and Jacob Persson, Head of Investor Relations.

On August 20th at 07:00 (CET) Ambea will publish its second quarter 2019 results.

In connection to the announcement, Ambea will host a telephone conference at 10:00 (CET) on Tuesday, August 20th. The presentation will be held in English and also available as webcast on www.ambea.com or direct link:

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Code for registration: 3081549.

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 50 69 21 80

United Kingdom: +44 (0)20 71 92 80 00

United States: +1 63 15 10 74 95

The quarterly earnings report and associated presentation will be available on www.ambea.com

For more information, contact: Jacob Persson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0)708 64 07 52

E-mail: ir@ambea.se Ambea press contact

Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

Attachments