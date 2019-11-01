Log in
AMBEA AB (PUBL)

(AMBEA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/31 12:29:55 pm
70.3 SEK   -0.71%
Invitation: Presentation of Ambea's third quarter 2019 results

11/01/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Hosts: Fredrik Gren, CEO, Daniel Warnholtz, deputy CEO and CFO.

On November 8th at 07:00 (CET) Ambea will publish its third quarter 2019 results.

In connection to the announcement, Ambea will host a telephone conference at 10:00 (CET) on Friday, November 8th.
The presentation will be held in English and also available as webcast on www.ambea.com or direct link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/joeuz7cj

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Code for registration: 98 57 527.

Dial-in numbers:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 50 69 21 80
United Kingdom: +44 (0)20 71 92 80 00
United States: +1 63 15 10 74 95

The quarterly earnings report and associated presentation will be available on www.ambea.com

For more information, contact:

Jacob Persson, Head of Group Business Control & Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0)708 64 07 52
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea press contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the market leading care provider in Sweden, Norway and Denmark respectively, with over 900 care units and around 26,000 employees. We offer services in disabled care, individual and family care, and elderly care with a focus on residential care and own management. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. The company was founded in 1996 and its head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ambea AB published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:46:04 UTC
