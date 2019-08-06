Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AMBER ENERGY LTD    0090   KYG025011076

AMBER ENERGY LTD

(0090)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Name, Stock Short Name, Company Logo and Company Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PUXING CLEAN ENERGY LIMITED

普 星 潔 能 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as "Amber Energy Limited 琥珀能源有限公司")

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME,

COMPANY LOGO AND COMPANY WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed change of the name of the Company

from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "琥珀能源有限公司" to "普星潔能有限

公司" have become effective from 11 July 2019 pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 2 August 2019 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "AMBER ENERGY" to "PX CLEAN ENERGY" in English and from "琥 珀能源" to "普星潔能" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 August 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "90".

CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

In view of the change of the name of the Company, the current logo of the Company will no longer be used. The Company will make further announcement(s) if and when a new logo is adopted.

1

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "http://www.amberenergy.com.hk" to "http://www.pxcleanenergy.com" with effect from the date of this announcement.

Reference is made to the announcement of Puxing Clean Energy Limited (formerly known as "Amber Energy Limited") (the "Company") dated 30 May 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 10 June 2019 (the "Circular") and the EGM poll results announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2019 in relation to the Proposed Change of Company Name. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed change of the name of the Company

from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "琥珀能源有限公司" to "普星潔能有限公

" have become effective from 11 July 2019 pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 2 August 2019 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "AMBER ENERGY" to "PX CLEAN ENERGY" in English and from "琥珀能 源" to "普星潔能" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 August 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "90".

CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

In view of the change of the name of the Company, the current logo of the Company will no longer be used. The Company will make further announcement(s) if and when a new logo is adopted.

CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

The website of the Company will be changed from "http://www.amberenergy.com.hk" to "http://www.pxcleanenergy.com" with effect from the date of this announcement.

2

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME, COMPANY LOGO AND COMPANY WEBSITE

The change of the name of the Company from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean

Energy Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "琥珀能源有限公司" to "普星潔能有限公司", and the change of the stock short name,

company logo and company website will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates in issue bearing the former name and former logo of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such Shares and valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates printed in the new name of the Company. With effect from the date of this announcement, all new share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

By order of the Board

Puxing Clean Energy Limited

WEI Junyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five directors, of whom two are executive Directors, namely Mr. Wei Junyong and Mr. Gu Genyong; and three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Chi Man, Mr. Yao Xianguo and Mr. Yu Wayne W.

3

Disclaimer

Amber Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMBER ENERGY LTD
09:35aAMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Name, Stock Short N..
PU
07/04AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extraordinary Gen..
PU
06/10AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Me..
PU
06/06FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENE : 30 a.m.
PU
06/06AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeti..
PU
06/06AMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Change of Company Name and Notice of Extraor..
PU
05/30AMBER ENERGY : proposes to adopt new company name
AQ
05/30AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Change of Company Name
PU
04/25AMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Granting of General Mandates to Issue New Sh..
PU
04/25FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEE : 30 a.m.
PU
More news
Chart AMBER ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
AMBER ENERGY LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gen Yong Gu General Manager & Executive Director
Jun Yong Wei Chairman
Chi Man Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Guo Yao Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne W. Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER ENERGY LTD22.22%45
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.69%99 677
ENEL22.88%69 658
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.76%63 311
IBERDROLA23.14%61 507
DOMINION ENERGY INC.4.49%59 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group