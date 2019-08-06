AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Change of Company Name, Stock Short Name, Company Logo and Company Website

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PUXING CLEAN ENERGY LIMITED

普 星 潔 能 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as "Amber Energy Limited 琥珀能源有限公司")

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME,

COMPANY LOGO AND COMPANY WEBSITE

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed change of the name of the Company

from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "琥珀能源有限公司" to "普星潔能有限

公司" have become effective from 11 July 2019 pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 2 August 2019 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "AMBER ENERGY" to "PX CLEAN ENERGY" in English and from "琥 珀能源" to "普星潔能" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 August 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain as "90".

CHANGE OF COMPANY LOGO

In view of the change of the name of the Company, the current logo of the Company will no longer be used. The Company will make further announcement(s) if and when a new logo is adopted.