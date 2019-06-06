AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
06/06/2019 | 05:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
AMBER ENERGY LIMITED
琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 90)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Amber Energy Limited (the "Company") will be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as a special resolution of the Company:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
"THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, (i) the name of the Company be changed from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from "琥珀能源有限公司" to "普星潔能有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and that any one of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where appropriate, and make all such arrangements as he considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company."
By Order of the Board
Amber Energy Limited
WEI Junyong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 June 2019
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Registered Office:
Room 706, 7/F., Albion Plaza
Cricket Square
2-6 Granville Road
Hutchins Drive
Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
PO Box 2681
Hong Kong
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Notes:
Any member of the Company (the "Shareholder(s)") entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder.
The form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.
Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Where there are joint Shareholders, any one of such joint Shareholders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint Shareholders be present at the above meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
The form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
The register of members of the Company will be closed for registration of transfer of shares from Friday, 28 June 2019 to Thursday, 4 July 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 27 June 2019.
If a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above is hoisted or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force within a period of two (2) hours before the commencement of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed or adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Company (www.amberenergy.com.hk) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations.
The translation into Chinese language of this notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises seven directors, of whom two are executive directors, namely Mr. Wei Junyong and Mr. Gu Genyong; two are non-executive directors, namely Mr. Li Jinquan and Mr. Zhang Lianghua; and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Tse Chi Man, Mr. Yao Xianguo and Mr. Yu Wayne W.