AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

AMBER ENERGY LIMITED

琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Amber Energy Limited (the "Company") will be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as a special resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, (i) the name of the Company be changed from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from "琥珀能源有限公司" to "普星潔能有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and that any one of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where appropriate, and make all such arrangements as he considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company."

By Order of the Board

Amber Energy Limited

WEI Junyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 June 2019

