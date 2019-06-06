AMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Change of Company Name and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
AMBER ENERGY LIMITED
琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 90)
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 7 to 8 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular.
10 June 2019
CONTENTS
Page
Definitions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1
Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3
Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7
DEFINITIONS
In this circular (other than in the notice of EGM), unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"Announcement"the announcement of the Company dated 30 May 2019 in respect of, among other matters, the Proposed Change of Company Name
"Articles of Association"
"Board"
"Company"
the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time
the board of Directors
Amber Energy Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, of which the Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
"controlling shareholder(s)"
"Director(s)"
"EGM"
has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
the director(s) of the Company
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof
"Group"
"HK$"
"Hong Kong"
"Listing Rules"
"PRC"
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
DEFINITIONS
"Proposed Change
the proposed change of the name of the Company
from
of Company Name"
"Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy
Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in
Chinese of the Company from 琥珀能源有限公司
"
to 普
"
"
星潔能有限公司"
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of
the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
AMBER ENERGY LIMITED
琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 90)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Mr. WEI Junyong (Chairman)
Cricket Square
Mr. GU Genyong
Hutchins Drive
PO Box 2681
Non-executive Directors:
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Mr. LI Jinquan
Cayman Islands
Mr. ZHANG Lianghua
Principal Place of Business
Independent non-executive Directors:
in Hong Kong:
Mr. TSE Chi Man
Room 706, 7/F., Albion Plaza
Mr. YAO Xianguo
2-6 Granville Road
Mr. YU Wayne W.
Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
10 June 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information relating to the special resolution to be proposed at the EGM in respect of the Proposed Change of Company Name.
