Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AMBER ENERGY LTD    0090   KYG025011076

AMBER ENERGY LTD

(0090)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Change of Company Name and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:03am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

AMBER ENERGY LIMITED

琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in this cover page have the same meanings as defined in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 7 to 8 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than forty- eight (48) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the enclosed form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

10 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular (other than in the notice of EGM), unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Announcement"the announcement of the Company dated 30 May 2019 in respect of, among other matters, the Proposed Change of Company Name

"Articles of Association"

"Board"

"Company"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time

the board of Directors

Amber Energy Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, of which the Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"controlling shareholder(s)"

"Director(s)"

"EGM"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the director(s) of the Company

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof

"Group"

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Listing Rules"

"PRC"

the Company and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Proposed Change

the proposed change of the name of the Company

from

of Company Name"

"Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy

Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in

Chinese of the Company from 琥珀能源有限公司

"

to

"

"

星潔能有限公司"

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of

the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

AMBER ENERGY LIMITED

琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. WEI Junyong (Chairman)

Cricket Square

Mr. GU Genyong

Hutchins Drive

PO Box 2681

Non-executive Directors:

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Mr. LI Jinquan

Cayman Islands

Mr. ZHANG Lianghua

Principal Place of Business

Independent non-executive Directors:

in Hong Kong:

Mr. TSE Chi Man

Room 706, 7/F., Albion Plaza

Mr. YAO Xianguo

2-6 Granville Road

Mr. YU Wayne W.

Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Hong Kong

10 June 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information relating to the special resolution to be proposed at the EGM in respect of the Proposed Change of Company Name.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amber Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMBER ENERGY LTD
05:03aFORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENE : 30 a.m.
PU
05:03aAMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeti..
PU
05:03aAMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Change of Company Name and Notice of Extraor..
PU
05/30AMBER ENERGY : proposes to adopt new company name
AQ
05/30AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Proposed Change of Company Name
PU
04/25AMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Granting of General Mandates to Issue New Sh..
PU
04/25FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEE : 30 a.m.
PU
01/23AMBER ENERGY : expects 30-40% increase in year profit
AQ
2018AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018AMBER ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Update on Busi..
PU
More news
Chart AMBER ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
AMBER ENERGY LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gen Yong Gu General Manager & Executive Director
Jun Yong Wei Chairman
Chi Man Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Guo Yao Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne W. Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER ENERGY LTD-1.59%37
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.74%95 586
ENEL13.18%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.07%62 627
IBERDROLA22.60%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.61%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About