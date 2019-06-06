AMBER ENERGY : Circulars - Proposed Change of Company Name and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

AMBER ENERGY LIMITED

琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 7 to 8 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular.

10 June 2019