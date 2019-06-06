AMBER ENERGY LIMITED

琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 90)

Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeting

(or any adjournment thereof) to be held on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.10 each (the "Shares") in the capital of Amber Energy Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 of

or failing him/her, the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held at Kowloon Room I, Mezzanine Floor, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof, as the case may be) (the "EGM") as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/ our behalf at the EGM in respect of the special resolution set out in the notice convening the EGM as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION For4 Against4

THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, (i) the name of the Company be changed from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from "琥珀能源有 限公司" to "普星潔能有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and that any one of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where appropriate, and make all such arrangements as he considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.

Signature(s)5 6 7 8 : Date:

Notes: