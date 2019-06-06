AMBER ENERGY LIMITED
琥 珀 能 源 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 90)
Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeting
(or any adjournment thereof) to be held on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
|
For4
|
Against4
THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, (i) the name of the Company be changed from "Amber Energy Limited" to "Puxing Clean Energy Limited"; and (ii) the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from "琥珀能源有 限公司" to "普星潔能有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name") and that any one of the directors or the company secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where appropriate, and make all such arrangements as he considers necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.
Date:
Notes:
-
Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
-
Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).
-
Please insert in BLOCK CAPITALS the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the chairman of the EGM will act as your proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.
-
IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for the resolution, please place a "✓" in the appropriate box marked "For". If you wish to vote against the resolution, please place a "✓" in the appropriate box marked "Against". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than that referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
-
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.
-
In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the office of the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
-
Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
