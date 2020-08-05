Amber Grid : Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2020

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st half of 2020 - EUR 24.9 million (the 1st half of 2019 - EUR 26.0 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st half of 2020 - EUR 5.6 million (the 1st half of 2019 - EUR 6.1 million);

• Net profit for the 1st half of 2020- EUR 7.4 million (the 1st half of 2019 - EUR 5.0 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2020 amounted to EUR 11.4 million, did not change in comparison with the 1st half of 2019 (EUR 11.4 million).

Attached:

2. AB Amber Grid consolidated and the Company's Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020;