AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
08/04 07:40:19 am
0.97 EUR   --.--%
Amber Grid : Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2020

08/05/2020 | 03:22am EDT

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st half of 2020 - EUR 24.9 million (the 1st half of 2019 - EUR 26.0 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st half of 2020 - EUR 5.6 million (the 1st half of 2019 - EUR 6.1 million);

• Net profit for the 1st half of 2020- EUR 7.4 million (the 1st half of 2019 - EUR 5.0 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2020 amounted to EUR 11.4 million, did not change in comparison with the 1st half of 2019 (EUR 11.4 million).

Attached:

2. AB Amber Grid consolidated and the Company's Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020;
3. Confirmation of responsible persons;

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:21:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 54,8 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net income 2019 11,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2019 73,6 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 173 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Rimantas Sukys Financial Director
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Rimvydas tilinis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER GRID-1.02%204
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-29.67%17 820
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.66%15 992
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-6.30%12 819
APA GROUP1.17%9 473
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-15.44%9 338
