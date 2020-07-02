Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Amber Grid    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amber Grid : Construction of the gas pipeline under the Neris completed smoothly in the gas interconnection project with Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The complex horizontal directional drilling (HDD) under the Neris River that is part of the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) project being implemented by Amber Grid has been successfully completed. In order to reduce environmental impact, a section of the gas pipeline has been drawn along the bottom of the river at a depth of 20 metres, and will be connected to the already laid pipeline. Construction of the gas pipeline in Širvintos District and part of Elektrėnai Municipality is nearing completion.

The team of highly qualified specialists from the German company LMR Drilling hired to lay the gas pipeline in the rivers will soon be moving their equipment for the next stage - HDD under the Nemunas, near Punia in Alytus District Municipality. Drilling at this location will last until August.

'Construction of the gas pipeline is progressing faster than planned; we have secured project funding, and implementation of the complex HDD stage allows us to hope that laying the pipeline under Lithuania's largest river will go just as smoothly,' says Amber Grid CEO Nemunas Biknius.

HDD technology is used to lay pipelines in hard-to-reach or urbanised areas. By drilling the gas pipeline under the Neris - and then under the Nemunas as well - the riverside forest areas will remain intact, the aquatic plants and animals will not be lost, and the natural environment will be preserved without harming it.

The gas interconnection, which will link the Baltic States and Finland to the single EU gas market, will be completed by the end of 2021. Two-thirds of the construction work is planned to be completed this year. Since January, when construction of the gas pipeline began, 117 km of steel pipes have been delivered from Poland, 88 km have been welded, and 27 km of pipeline have been laid in the trench. In Lithuania, the gas interconnection is being laid through nine municipalities: Širvintos, Vilnius District, Elektrėnai, Kaišiadorys, Prienai, Birštonas, Alytus District, Marijampolė and Lazdijai.

In order to check the quality of the pipeline, all of the weld seams undergo radiographic testing and thorough examination before being placed in the trench. Then, once the gas pipeline is buried, a hydraulic test is performed to ensure that the pipeline is properly installed.

The GIPL will make it possible to transport up to 27 TWh of gas per year to the Baltic States, and up to 21 TWh per year to Poland. Once this project is completed, the Baltic gas markets will become part of the single EU gas market.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMBER GRID
10:15aAMBER GRID : Construction of the gas pipeline under the Neris completed smoothly..
PU
07/01AMBER GRID : European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Li..
PU
07/01AMBER GRID : Notice regarding long term finance agreement conclusion with Europe..
AQ
06/30AMBER GRID : The gas infrastructure being developed in Lithuania will serve the ..
PU
06/29AMBER GRID : Regarding an amendment of the 27th of March 2019 mutual lending agr..
AQ
06/29AMBER GRID : Notice on the decision taken by an Extraordinary General Meeting of..
AQ
06/26AMBER GRID : AB „AMBER GRID“ ANNOUNS ABOUT PURCHESE NATURAL GAS FOR ..
PU
06/23AMBER GRID : Regarding Audit Committee opinion
AQ
06/17AMBER GRID : to modernise three distribution and metering stations in western Li..
PU
06/17AMBER GRID : Only top-quality parts and equipment made in Europe and North Ameri..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 54,8 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net income 2019 11,8 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2019 73,6 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 171 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Rimantas Sukys Financial Director
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Rimvydas tilinis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER GRID-2.04%193
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-26.12%18 086
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.15%16 092
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-9.99%12 316
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-5.37%10 298
APA GROUP0.00%9 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group