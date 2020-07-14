Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Amber Grid    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amber Grid : Plummeting Gas Prices in the World Increased Both Gas Flows to the Baltic States and Electricity Generation in Lithuania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT

As very low gas prices prevailed in global markets during the past six months, Amber Grid, the Lithuanian gas transmission system operator, has increased gas transportation via the interconnection with Latvia. At the same time, growing gas consumption in Lithuania's power sector was a counterbalance to a lower demand for gas in the first months of the year due to unusually warm weather.

During the first six months of 2020, 15.3 terawatt hours (TWh) of natural gas were supplied to Lithuania (excluding transportation to the Kaliningrad Region), which is almost 10 % more than in the same period of 2019 when Lithuania received 14 TWh of natural gas. 2.5 TWh of natural gas were transported in the direction of Latvia via the interconnection; the volumes have doubled year-on-year (1st half-year of 2019: 1.2 TWh).

While gas consumption in Lithuania had dropped in the first quarter of the year due to warm winter, the figures show that the consumption in the first six months was the same as last year: 12.6 TWh. Lithuania's consumption was driven by the electricity generating facilities of Ignitis Gamyba - the more intensive use of gas in the electricity generation was determined by very low prices for gas and by a favourable situation in the electricity market.

'Electricity generated from gas, which has been very competitive lately, compensated for the lower gas transportation volumes during warm winter months. The falling prices of gas contracts are both promoting the use of gas and providing an incentive for putting gas into storage to Inčukalns UGS facility in Latvia. This year, the demand for this storage facility significantly exceeds its capacities', says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

In the 1st half-year of 2020, 72% of total gas quantity was supplied to consumers in Lithuania and other Baltic States from the Klaipėda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, and 28% via pipelines from Belarus and Latvia. The gas quantities supplied through the Klaipėda LNG terminal have nearly doubled, i.e. have increased 85% year-on-year. In the 1st half-year of 2019, consumers in Lithuania and other Baltic States received 43% of the gas from the Klaipėda LNG terminal, whereas and 57% were supplied via pipelines.

Gas quantities transported from Belarus to the Kaliningrad Region via Lithuania totalled 12.4 TWh during the first 6 months of this year, i.e. 8% less compared with previous year, when 13.5 TWh of natural gas reached the Kaliningrad Region by transit.

Gas is supplied to Lithuania through the Klaipėda LNG terminal and from Russia via Belarus and Latvia. After putting the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania into operation in 2022, one more gas supply source will be established. This will diversify the gas supply from various sources via Poland to Lithuania, other Baltic States and Finland.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMBER GRID
07:16aAMBER GRID : Plummeting Gas Prices in the World Increased Both Gas Flows to the ..
PU
07/02AMBER GRID : Construction of the gas pipeline under the Neris completed smoothly..
PU
07/01AMBER GRID : European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Li..
PU
07/01AMBER GRID : Notice regarding long term finance agreement conclusion with Europe..
AQ
06/30AMBER GRID : The gas infrastructure being developed in Lithuania will serve the ..
PU
06/29AMBER GRID : Regarding an amendment of the 27th of March 2019 mutual lending agr..
AQ
06/29AMBER GRID : Notice on the decision taken by an Extraordinary General Meeting of..
AQ
06/26AMBER GRID : AB „AMBER GRID“ ANNOUNS ABOUT PURCHESE NATURAL GAS FOR ..
PU
06/23AMBER GRID : Regarding Audit Committee opinion
AQ
06/17AMBER GRID : to modernise three distribution and metering stations in western Li..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 54,8 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net income 2019 11,8 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2019 73,6 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 173 M 197 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Rimantas Sukys Financial Director
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Rimvydas tilinis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER GRID-1.02%197
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-24.08%18 752
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.87%16 933
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-10.88%12 193
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-0.62%10 834
APA GROUP0.36%9 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group