Amber Grid : Regarding Audit Committee opinion

AB Amber Grid (hereafter, the Company) hereby informs that on 22nd of June 2020 UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee (which also acts as Company's Audit Committee) expressed an opinion about the amendment of the contract which Company's subsidiary UAB GET Baltic is willing to conclude with UAB EPSO-G regarding the lending and borrowing contract signed between EPSO-G and the Company subsidiary on 31st of March 2019 (hereafter, the Agreement):

• Agreement is in line with the market conditions;

• Agreement is fair and reasonable with respect to other shareholders of the Company, which are not Party of this agreement.

Conditions of the Agreement are being amended with respect to the change of market conditions.