Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Amber Grid    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amber Grid : secures European support for reconstruction of the gas pipeline between Vilnius and Kaunas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:57am EDT

Amber Grid has signed an agreement with the Lithuanian Business Support Agency under which European Union support will be allocated for the reconstruction of 18 km of sections of the Vilnius-Kaunas gas pipeline.

The value of the reconstruction project is EUR 17.1 million, half of which - EUR 8.6 million - will be financed from EU Structural Funds. This investment was also approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) in early May.

The sections of the gas pipeline that are planned to be reconstructed stretch through settlements and commercial territories within the Kaunas and Kaišiadorys district municipalities. Parts of the pipeline are being renovated to ensure safe and uninterrupted gas transmission.

The Vilnius-Kaunas gas pipeline is also important because of the international gas interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) that is currently under construction.

'It is important to ensure gas transmission capacity in this corridor due to the needs of Lithuanian system users and the increasingly intensive commercial gas flow supply from the Klaipėda LNG terminal to Lithuanian consumers and to Latvia. Once the gas interconnection with Poland is launched, there will be opportunities to use the Klaipėda LNG terminal more efficiently by transporting gas to Poland as well,' says Amber Grid CEO Nemunas Biknius.

Digital technologies will be used for reconstruction of the part of the gas route that is important for international gas flows - innovative corrosion sensors will be installed in the gas pipeline that will remotely provide data which will allow conclusions to be drawn about the condition of the gas pipeline. Adequate pipeline corrosion protection is crucial for ensuring the safety and reliability of the gas pipeline system.

Reconstruction of the gas pipeline sections is planned to be completed by mid-2023. A tender for reconstruction design works will be announced in the near future.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 06:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMBER GRID
02:57aAMBER GRID : secures European support for reconstruction of the gas pipeline bet..
PU
05/20AMBER GRID : has set gas transmission services prices for 2021
PU
05/20AMBER GRID : Regarding New Prices for Natural Gas Transmission Services
AQ
05/19AMBER GRID : Experts will analyse on how to expand commercial use of GIPL interc..
PU
05/18AMBER GRID : Seven weeks of lockdown have not interfered with construction of th..
PU
05/07AMBER GRID : On Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regula..
AQ
05/06AMBER GRID : earns EUR 13.6 million in revenue during Q1 2020
PU
05/06AMBER GRID : Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of 2020
AQ
04/28AMBER GRID : Regarding the election of the Chairman of the Board
AQ
04/20AMBER GRID : Audited Results for 2019 Approved and the New Board Elected by Ambe..
PU
More news
Chart AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Rimantas Sukys Financial Director
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Rimvydas tilinis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBER GRID-2.04%187
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.25%17 833
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-28.86%16 928
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-12.59%11 960
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-8.33%9 953
APA GROUP1.17%8 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group