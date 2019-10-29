Log in
Amber Grid : will re-evaluate the final tender proposals for construction of the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania

10/29/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Amber Grid, Lithuanian gas transmission system operator, part of EPSO-G Group will re-evaluate the final public procurement tender proposals for the construction of gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania (GIPL) in line with the findings indicated by the country's Public Procurement Office.

'It is our prime duty to implement this strategic project in the best quality, timely and cost-efficient manner. Therefore, respecting the opinion of public authorities, we go back to the valuation phase of the final bids to dispel questions in doubt regarding the procurement process and its outcome', says Rolandas Zukas, EPSO-G Group CEO.

The parties involved have been already informed about the process.

To ensure the impartiality of the re-evaluation process the procurement commission will be supplemented by observers from the Central Project Management Agency.

Following the re-evaluation process, the winner of the tender will also be a subject to approval of the Board of Amber Grid and the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

It is estimated the re-evaluation process will not affect the implementation timeline of the GIPL project.

The GIPL interconnection is planned to be completed by the end of 2021. According to the project, the length of the pipeline will be 508 km, of which 165 km will lie in the territory of Lithuania. The total value of the GIPL project is approx. EUR 500 million. The investment on the Lithuanian side will amount to EUR 136 million.

The construction of the gas interconnection will create capacity to transport up to 27 terawatt-hours (TWh) of natural gas per year in the direction of the Baltic States, up to 21 TWh per year in Poland. The Baltic gas markets will become part of the overall EU gas market.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 20:26:09 UTC
