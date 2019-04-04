Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. Appoints Kevin Cranfield to Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee

Vegas, Nevada, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: NHEL) (the “Company” or “NHF Holdings”), a nutraceutical biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Kevin Cranfield has accepted an appointment to the Company’s Board of Directors and as Chairman of the NHEL Audit Committee.



Vernon Tee, President of NHF Holdings, commented, “We are honoured to have Mr. Cranfield join our team as an independent member of the NHEL Board of Directors and as Chairman of the NHEL Audit Committee. His trusted reputation and his vast experience in audit, taxation, accounting, and strategic business planning in Australia make him ideal to fill these important corporate governance positions.”

Kevin Cranfield is Managing Director of Bentleys (NSW) Pty. Ltd., a mid-tier accounting, audit and advisory practice located in Sydney, Australia, and is one of the firm’s four founding directors; he leads his business advisory services team and is also involved as a second director of the audit and assurance practice. Kevin Cranfield is also the Sydney member on the Bentleys Australia Board.

With over 25 years in the profession, Kevin has acted as professional advisor to a diverse range of high-net-worth individuals and businesses in the small to medium enterprises (SME) market, including those in education, agribusiness and primary production, manufacturing, property development, and IT and communications.

Kevin provides his clients with strategic and commercial advice on all aspects of taxation, accounting, and advisory services. He has assisted clients with business performance reviews, mergers and acquisitions, business sales, planning and restructuring advice, and outsourced CFO services.

As a passionate philanthropist, Kevin is involved with a large number of not-for-profit and charity organisations, including indigenous corporations, a women’s hospital in Africa, a charity preserving Australia’s arctic heritage, a large community college, and other registered charities. Kevin is also proud to sit on the audit committee for Anglicare in NSW.

Mr. Cranfield is a graduate of University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, receiving a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) - Accounting degree in 1990. Kevin went on to earn Master of Business Administration degree from Macquarie University in 2001. He is a Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand member.

Kevin Cranfield, NHF Holdings board member, stated, “Working with NHF Holdings as an independent member of their Board of Directors and as Audit Committee chairman will enable me to utilize my skill sets to offer practical business strategy and financial advice, and to provide corporate governance guidance as the Company executes its expansion strategy. I look forward to contributing to their growth and success.”

About Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc.

Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NHEL) is a Nevada-based fully integrated nutraceutical biotechnology company offering clinically researched naturopathic products and related services through healthcare practitioners and direct-to-consumers. Since 2017, the Company has developed and commercialized a proprietary web-based Naturopathic Learning Management System that enables consumers and distributors to be educated on health-related aspects of various diseases.

For further information, please visit www.nhf-holdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.