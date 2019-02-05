Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. Highlights Corporate Vision and Growth Strategy as One-Stop Nutraceutical Biotechnology Company

Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: NHEL) (the “Company” or “NHF Holdings”) today provided this report highlighting its corporate vision and growth strategy in the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar global nutraceutical biotechnology marketplace.



NHF Holdings (NHEL) is a nutraceutical biotechnology company aiming to establish a complete vertically-integrated healthcare eco-system based on natural or naturopathic products. To achieve this vision of building a one-stop naturopathic healthcare leader, the Company launched a multipronged expansion strategy of acquiring and/or developing businesses focused on several key aspects of naturopathic healthcare value-chain including product research and development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, education, and placement services.

Vernon Tee, CEO and President of NHF Holdings, commented, “We are pleased to be gaining momentum with our planned growth and acquisition strategy in the nutraceutical and naturopathic healthcare space. Our first three acquisition companies; PremaLife, Natural Tech, and Excel Herbal; are each respected in their own right, but the synergies created by leveraging these established businesses together will enable each company to tackle new larger domestic and international opportunities that we have identified and are currently evaluating.”

Current and Pending NHEL Acquisitions

In December 2018, NHF Holdings completed the first of these strategic acquisitions with the purchase of a 51% majority interest in Prema Life Pty Ltd (“PremaLife”), a manufacturer and supplier of functional foods, nutritional supplements, and practitioner-only naturopathic and homeopathic medicines in Australia for more than 30 years. PremaLife brands include BioActive, BioResearch, NPM, Health Script, Sunray Compounding, Wonderfoods, Radico, Rosa Naturals, and Reach for Life. NHF Holdings also has a 60% interest in GGLG Properties Pty Ltd., the property where PremaLife operates.

In January 2019, NHF Holdings followed with the announcement of two proposed acquisitions of established nutraceutical businesses in Malaysia; Natural Tech R&D Sdn Bhd, a BioNexus accredited research and development company specializing in analytical testing services and the cultivation, extraction, and commercialization of nutraceuticals based on medicinal fungi; and Excel Herbal Industries Sdn Bhd, a nutraceuticals, functional organic food, health supplements, and traditional herbal medicine company with significant manufacturing expertise and capacity. The completion of these acquisitions will help solidify the Company’s position in South-East Asia. NHF Holdings is conducting due diligence regarding these two transactions and anticipates closing within 60 calendar days from the respective term sheet dates.

NHF Holdings is currently evaluating several additional complementary nutraceutical and naturopathic healthcare acquisitions, marketing and distribution opportunities, possible partnerships, and development of new high-demand products for the Asia-Pacific region and internationally.

Mr. Tee, concluded, “NHF Holdings is well-positioned for growth as acceptance and demand for natural and naturopathic products is rising around the world. We look forward to sharing more news of our accomplishments in the near future and to building lasting value for NHEL shareholders.

Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NHEL) is a Nevada-based fully integrated nutraceutical biotechnology company offering clinically researched naturopathic products and related services through healthcare practitioners and direct-to-consumers. Since 2017, the Company has developed and commercialized a proprietary web-based Naturopathic Learning Management System that enables consumers and distributors to be educated on health-related aspects of various diseases.



