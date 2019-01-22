Amber Road, Inc. : Confirms Receipt of Director Nominations

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR), a leading provider of cloud-based global
trade management (GTM) solutions, today confirmed that it has received
notice that Altai Capital Management, L.P. intends to nominate two
candidates for election to Amber Road’s Board of Directors at the 2019
Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Amber Road issued the following statement:
“Amber Road is committed to acting in the best interests of the Company
and creating value for all of its stockholders. Accordingly, the Company
appreciates transparent dialogue with its stockholders on many topics
and welcomes their constructive recommendations. Consistent with this
approach, the Board will review the nomination notice, evaluate the
candidates and continue to engage appropriately. The Board continuously
evaluates board candidates, including those recommended by stockholders,
and will make a recommendation that it believes is in the best interests
of all of its stockholders in connection with the Company’s 2019 Annual
Meeting. Stockholders are not required to take any action concerning
Altai’s nomination notice or candidates at this time.”
About Amber Road
Amber Road’s (NYSE: AMBR) mission is to dramatically transform the way
companies conduct global trade. As a leading provider of cloud-based
global trade management (GTM) software, trade content and training, we
help companies all over the world create value through their global
supply chain by improving margins, achieving greater agility and
lowering risk. We do this by creating a digital model of the global
supply chain that enables collaboration between buyers, sellers and
logistics companies. We replace manual and outdated processes with
comprehensive automation for global trade activities, including
sourcing, supplier management, production tracking, transportation
management, supply chain visibility, import and export compliance, and
duty management. We provide rich data analytics to uncover areas for
optimization and deliver a platform that is responsive and flexible to
adapt to the ever-changing nature of global trade.
Important Additional Information
The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are
participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's
stockholders in connection with the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders. The Company intends to file a proxy statement and WHITE
proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company's
stockholders. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO
READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER
DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
Updated information regarding the identity of potential participants,
and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or
otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other
materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the 2019 Annual
Meeting of Stockholders. Stockholders will be able to obtain the
definitive proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy
statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC at no
charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Copies will also be available at no charge at the Company's website at www.amberroad.com
in the “Investor Relations” section under "SEC Filings".
