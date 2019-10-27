Ambertech : Annual Report 2019

MISSION STATEMENT Ambertech Limited is an acknowledged leader in the identification, supply and distribution of advanced technologies for the Professional and Consumer audio/visual markets within the Oceania region. Our purpose is to add significant operational value by developing and strengthening customer relationships, expanding horizons of opportunity and delivering strong and continuous financial growth to stake holders through our proven ability to integrate, implement and commercialise existing and emerging technologies.

CONTENTS 1. Letter to Shareholders 2. Our Business and Brands 3. Professional Segment 4. Lifestyle Entertainment Segment 5. Financial Report 6. Shareholders Information 7. Corporate Directory

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders On behalf of your Board and executive management we would like to present you with your 2019 Annual Report. Trading conditions during the financial year were difficult and this is reflected in the less than satisfactory result. This result conceals the continued progress being made on business transformation by the Ambertech management team. The main factors contributing to the 2019 result were: The continued decline in sales of AV receivers/amplifiers via the Consumer Electronics (CE) retail market. Despite maintaining a strong market position in this category with our Onkyo brand, the AV receiver/amplifier business appears now to be in a declining product life cycle;

Margin reduction across the business, including the CE retail, residential and commercial installation markets and the professional AV dealer-based markets. This was magnified by a falling Australian Dollar against the currencies of our major suppliers;

Increase in outbound freight costs, primarily attributed to the buying patterns of the CE retailers for lower cost items;

Generally higher costs associated with servicing the CE retail market, including returns, rebates and in some cases managing the risk associated with the consignment

of inventory;

Inconsistency of timing of product supply from one of our major Music Industry (MI) suppliers; and

Significant market disruption in the form of State and Federal Election activity during the second half of the financial year. There were several positives during the financial year which reflect the ongoing transformation of the Ambertech distribution model. These include: Significant growth (35.9%) in the Professional segment revenue. This growth is a consequence of the continued focus on areas where we can apply our value add through sales, marketing and engineering resources;

Growth (14.5%) in recurring revenues from support contracts, including multi-year offerings. Future contracted revenue at balance date has also grown by more than 17%;

multi-year offerings. Future contracted revenue at balance date has also grown by more than 17%; Expansion in our dealer-based business as we continue to enlarge our product offering in the various channels we supply. We have seen strong growth in the MI and commercial installation markets as we increasingly become a supplier of choice, leveraging our strong brand management team; and

Improved performance of the New Zealand operation as we continue to streamline costs and develop our customer base.

There remains substantial opportunity for growth within the current business infrastructure, and the Ambertech Board and management continue to focus on opportunities from within existing agencies, as well as the potential for new agency or business acquisition. There is also a significant opportunity to improve our results through the more efficient management of working capital. Efforts are being made in the areas of inventory management to assist with this goal. It is anticipated that the costs associated with funding the business could be reduced significantly with a reduced reliance on debt. Results from our sales efforts in Defence, Law Enforcement and Security related projects have thus far been hampered somewhat by project timelines. We have been awarded several projects where the supply time remains uncertain, however we anticipate a strong result from this area of the business in the 2020 financial year. The pipeline for project business with our media systems partners is substantial, and we anticipate continued success in the area for the 2020 financial year. We hope to be in the position to make some positive announcements on major contracts in the coming months. We have a clear focus for the new financial year on margin restoration, cost control and customer satisfaction. On behalf of the Board of Ambertech Limited. Peter Wallace Peter Amos Chairman Managing Director

