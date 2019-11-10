Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ambertech Limited    AMO   AU000000AMO9

AMBERTECH LIMITED

(AMO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/10
0.11 AUD   -4.35%
11/10AMBERTECH : Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest
PU
11/07AMBERTECH : Details of Placement and SPP
PU
11/05AMBERTECH : Trading Halt
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambertech : Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Ambertech Limited

ABN

17 079 080 158

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Wallace

Date of last notice

24 November 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Wallace Capital Pty Ltd and Endeavour Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

(director and shareholder of both)

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

8 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to

152,600 (Held by Endeavour Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Wallace Trust))

change

333,928 (Held by Wallace Capital Pty Ltd (Super Fund A/C))

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

125,000 by Wallace Capital Pty Ltd (Super Fund A/C)

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

$13,886.59

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

152,600 (Held by Endeavour Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Wallace Trust)) 458,928 (Held by Wallace Capital Pty Ltd (Super Fund A/C))

On- Market Trade

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

N/A

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed

N/A

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Ambertech Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMBERTECH LIMITED
11/10AMBERTECH : Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest
PU
11/07AMBERTECH : Details of Placement and SPP
PU
11/05AMBERTECH : Trading Halt
PU
10/27AMBERTECH : Annual Report 2019
PU
10/27AMBERTECH : Notice of 2019 AGM and Proxy Form
PU
10/27AMBERTECH : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2017AMBERTECH : 2011 Onkyo network models cease to be compatible with Spotify
PU
2017AMBERTECH : Amber Technology takes new approach to instore presence
PU
2017AMBERTECH : Telestream chosen by TVNZ
PU
2017AMBERTECH : Amber Technology exhibiting at SMPTE17 Exhibition
PU
More news
Chart AMBERTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambertech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Amos Managing Director & Director
Peter Francis Wallace Chairman
Robert John Glasson Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Thomas Robert Amos Non-Executive Director
Edwin Francis Goodwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBERTECH LIMITED-20.69%2
SONY CORPORATION27.56%74 792
PANASONIC CORPORATION6.46%21 712
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 583
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 082
GOERTEK INC.--.--%8 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group