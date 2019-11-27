Ambertech : Chairman's Address to the AGM

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS

Dear Shareholders

Welcome to the Ambertech Annual General Meeting for 2019. As we noted in the Annual Report trading conditions during the 2019 financial year were difficult, and this was reflected most in the less than satisfactory result from our Consumer Electronics retail group. Other operating divisions of Ambertech remain strong and are growing.

The Ambertech management team has made good progress in 2019 on business transformation, consolidating all areas of the business. Ambertech is now well positioned to build upon this for future growth. We continued to expand our distribution of audio and video product, and post year end we have entered into an agreement to purchase the Hills AudioVisual business to add significant scale to this area of our business. You can read more about here.

Ambertech is also at the forefront when it comes to innovative services, and yesterday jointly presented with the ACT Government a new Aerial Mesh Communications for firefighting solution that we believe will become the Emergency Services industry standard over the coming years. You can read more here.

In addition to our recent announcement on the acquisition of the Hills Audio Visual business, there were several positives during the 2019 financial year which reflect the ongoing transformation of the Ambertech distribution model. These include: