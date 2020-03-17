Ambertech : Change in Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Ambertech Limited
ABN
17 079 080 158
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Santo Carlini
Date of last notice
2 March 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
|
SI Corporation Pty Ltd
S&I Carlini Superannuation Pty Limited
Appwam Pty Ltd (as Corporate Representative)
Date of change
17/03/2020
No. of securities held prior to
1,027,617
by SI Corporation Pty Ltd
305,148
by S&I Carlini Superannuation Pty Limited
change
26,207,404
by Appwam Pty Ltd
Class
Ordinary
Number acquired
99,091
by SI Corporation Pty Ltd
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$4,657.28
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
1,126,708 by SI Corporation Pty Ltd 305,148 by S&I Carlini Superannuation Pty Limited
26,207,404 by Appwam Pty Ltd
On-market trade
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
|
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
No
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
