AMBERTECH LIMITED AMO

AMBERTECH LIMITED

(AMO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/17
0.047 AUD   +17.50%
02/28AMBERTECH : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report December 2019
PU
02/28AMBERTECH : Investor Presentation
PU
2019AMBERTECH : Change In Substantial Shareholding
PU
News 
Ambertech : Change in Director's Interest Notice

Ambertech : Change in Director's Interest Notice

03/17/2020 | 08:47pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Ambertech Limited

ABN

17 079 080 158

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Santo Carlini

Date of last notice

2 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

SI Corporation Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

S&I Carlini Superannuation Pty Limited

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Appwam Pty Ltd (as Corporate Representative)

Date of change

17/03/2020

No. of securities held prior to

1,027,617

by SI Corporation Pty Ltd

305,148

by S&I Carlini Superannuation Pty Limited

change

26,207,404

by Appwam Pty Ltd

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

99,091

by SI Corporation Pty Ltd

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

$4,657.28

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

1,126,708 by SI Corporation Pty Ltd 305,148 by S&I Carlini Superannuation Pty Limited

26,207,404 by Appwam Pty Ltd

On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

N/A

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Ambertech Limited published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 00:46:08 UTC
