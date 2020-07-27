Log in
Ambertech : Profit Guidance

07/27/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

27 July 2020

Re: Results Guidance for the Year Ended 30 June 2020

In accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 3.1, the Board of Ambertech Limited ("the Company") has reviewed its expectations in relation to the result for the year ended 30 June 2020. Currently, the Board anticipates the following:

  • Revenue in the range of $58M-$60M (June 19: $57M); and
  • Profit before income tax in the range of $0.25M-$0.5M (June 19: loss $1.3M)

The results may vary subject to any potential audit adjustments. Further details will be provided in the full year results to be released by the end of August.

On Behalf of the Board of Ambertech.

Robert Glasson

Company Secretary

Ambertech Limited

Disclaimer

Ambertech Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 04:00:15 UTC
