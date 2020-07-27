Ambertech : Profit Guidance

Company Announcements Office

Re: Results Guidance for the Year Ended 30 June 2020

In accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 3.1, the Board of Ambertech Limited ("the Company") has reviewed its expectations in relation to the result for the year ended 30 June 2020. Currently, the Board anticipates the following:

Revenue in the range of $58M-$60M (June 19: $57M); and

$58M-$60M (June 19: $57M); and Profit before income tax in the range of $0.25M-$0.5M (June 19: loss $1.3M)

The results may vary subject to any potential audit adjustments. Further details will be provided in the full year results to be released by the end of August.

