Ambertech : Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
11/27/2019 | 11:43pm EST
Ambertech Limited
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 28 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1.
Re-election of Mr Peter
Ordinary
Wallace as a Director
2.
Remuneration Report
Ordinary
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
21,882,145
310,000
360,599
118,300
97.03%
1.37%
1.60%
9,945,292
496,601
360,599
1,000
92.06%
4.60%
3.34%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
Show of Hands
Show of Hands
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Ambertech Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:42:01 UTC
