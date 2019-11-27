Log in
AMBERTECH LIMITED

Ambertech : Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

0
11/27/2019 | 11:43pm EST

Ambertech Limited

Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 28 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1.

Re-election of Mr Peter

Ordinary

Wallace as a Director

2.

Remuneration Report

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

21,882,145

310,000

360,599

118,300

97.03%

1.37%

1.60%

9,945,292

496,601

360,599

1,000

92.06%

4.60%

3.34%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

Show of Hands

Show of Hands

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Ambertech Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:42:01 UTC
