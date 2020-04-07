Log in
AMBEV S.A.

(ABEV3)
Ambev S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

Ambev S.A. will release its first quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, May 07, 2020 before B3 and NYSE open.

On April 22, 2020 Ambev will enter its Quiet Period, which will last until the conference call hosted by Ambev's Senior Management. During this period, Ambev will not comment on matters related to its results in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the information provided to the market.

The conference call hosted by Ambev's Senior Management will take place on Thursday, May 07, at 11:00 a.m. US ET.

Dial in number: USA: + 1 (844) 435-0325 / Other countries: + 1 (412) 317-6367. Conference ID: Ambev.

The conference call will be transmitted live through webcast, available in:

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e5470f7f-2d05-4983-8829-d843c3deb27d

The conference call replay will be available one hour after conclusion at the same link of the webcast. For Playback through telephone: participants calling from USA: +1 (877) 344-7529 / participants calling from other countries: +1 (412) 317-0088 / Code: 10142233 enter '1' to start the playback.

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 22:07:12 UTC
