Ambev S A : reports 2020 first quarter results

Ambev released today the 2020 first quarter results according to International Financial and Reporting Standards (IFRS) and to accounting practices adopted in Brazil, issued by the Brazilian Accounting Standards Committee ('CPC') and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM').

Please click here to access the full release and Management comments.

The conference call hosted by Ambev's Senior Management will take place on Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. US ET.



Dial in number: USA: + 1 (844) 435-0325 / Other countries: + 1 (412) 317-6367. Conference ID: Ambev.



Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website, as well as live through webcast, available in https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e5470f7f-2d05-4983-8829-d843c3deb27d



