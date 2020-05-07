Log in
Ambev S A : reports 2020 first quarter results

05/07/2020

Ambev released today the 2020 first quarter results according to International Financial and Reporting Standards (IFRS) and to accounting practices adopted in Brazil, issued by the Brazilian Accounting Standards Committee ('CPC') and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM').

Please click here to access the full release and Management comments.

The conference call hosted by Ambev's Senior Management will take place on Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. US ET.

Dial in number: USA: + 1 (844) 435-0325 / Other countries: + 1 (412) 317-6367. Conference ID: Ambev.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website, as well as live through webcast, available in https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e5470f7f-2d05-4983-8829-d843c3deb27d

Best regards,

Ambev - Investor Relations team

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 05:48:00 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 51 386 M
EBIT 2020 14 317 M
Net income 2020 10 537 M
Finance 2020 10 125 M
Yield 2020 5,14%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
EV / Sales2021 3,08x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart AMBEV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ambev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBEV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,75  BRL
Last Close Price 11,83  BRL
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jereissati Jean Neto Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alves de Brito Co-Chairman
Victório Carlos de Marchi Co-Chairman
Lucas Machado Lira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Eiji Horai Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBEV S.A.-1.17%32 758
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-46.42%90 274
HEINEKEN N.V.-22.52%49 126
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-2.03%36 131
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-20.08%22 529
CARLSBERG A/S-16.80%18 473
