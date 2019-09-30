Ambu : Financial Diary (no. 16)

Financial Diary 2019/20
|
4
|
November 2019:
|
Deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the annual general meeting
|
|
|
|
for the financial year 2018/19
|
13
|
November 2019:
|
Annual Report 2018/19
|
17
|
December 2019:
|
Annual General Meeting
|
4
|
February 2020:
|
Report for Q1 2019/20
|
5
|
May 2020:
|
Report for Q2 2019/20
|
26 August 2020:
|
Report for Q3 2019/20
|
30
|
September 2020:
|
End of fiscal year 2019/20
Financial Diary 2020/21
|
27
|
October 2020:
|
Deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the annual general meeting
|
|
|
for the financial year 2019/20
|
11
|
November 2020:
|
Annual Report 2019/20
|
9 December 2020:
|
Annual General Meeting
Contact
Michael Højgaard, CFO, tel. +45 4030 4349, email: miho@ambu.com
About Ambu
Since 1937, breakthrough ideas have fuelled our work on bringing efficient healthcare solutions to life. This is what we create within our fields of excellence
-
Anaesthesia, Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics, and Emergency Care. Millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the functionality and performance of our products. We are dedicated to improve patient safety and determined to advancesingle-use devices. The manifestations of our efforts range from early inventions like the Ambu Bag™ resuscitator and the legendary BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu aScope™ - the world's first single-use flexible endoscope. Our commitment to bringing new ideas and superior service to our customers has made Ambu one of the most recognized medtech companies in the world. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 2,700 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ambu.com.
|
Ambu
|
|
|
Company announcement no. 16 2018/19
|
30 September 2019
|
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Ambu A/S published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:42:04 UTC