Ambu : Financial Diary (no. 16)

Financials (DKK) Sales 2019 2 835 M EBIT 2019 365 M Net income 2019 332 M Debt 2019 1 177 M Yield 2019 0,39% P/E ratio 2019 85,7x P/E ratio 2020 66,8x EV / Sales2019 10,2x EV / Sales2020 8,48x Capitalization 27 812 M

Technical analysis trends AMBU Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 118,20 DKK Last Close Price 114,30 DKK Spread / Highest target 53,1% Spread / Average Target 3,41% Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%

Managers Name Title Lars Marcher Chief Executive Officer Juan-José Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer Jens Bager Chairman Bjarne Nørgaard Sørensen Executive Vice President-Global Operations Michael Højgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AMBU -27.01% 4 107 MEDTRONIC PLC 17.99% 143 988 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 30.55% 43 872 HOYA CORPORATION 38.58% 31 191 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 29.32% 27 539 TERUMO CORP -43.70% 23 508