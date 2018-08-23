Ambu : Interim report Q3 2017/18 (no. 32)

Interim report Q3 2017/18

Ambu reports organic growth of 17% in Q3 and raises its outlook for this year's EBIT margin by 1 percentage point. Moreover, the target for sales of endoscopes is increased to 550,000 units.

"Our business is moving forwards at a solid pace, realising strong organic growth, while also increasing earnings. Our endoscopes continue their impressive development, now with expected sales of 550,000 endoscopes for the year. We are investing heavily in the expansion of our sales force and in product development; this is driving sales at the moment and, more importantly, paving the way for growth for many years to come. Based on the good results in Q3, we are therefore announcing a more precise outlook for organic growth and raising our EBIT margin outlook as well as raising our sales target for endoscopes for the year,"says CEO Lars Marcher.

Highlights

•Revenue of DKK 673m was posted for Q3, representing growth of 17% in local currencies and 12% in Danish kro-ner. The difference between growth in local currencies and growth in Danish kroner is due primarily to a weakening of the USD/DKK exchange rate of 8% relative to the same quarter last year.

•Anaesthesia contributed growth of 10%, Visualisation contributed 47%, and PMD (Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics) delivered growth of 2%, when measured in local currencies.

•Growth in Europe reached 19%, North America contributed growth of 18%, and the Rest of the World 3%, when measured in local currencies.

•Sales of endoscopes in Q3 reached 146,000 units, up 54% relative to Q3 last year. Year to date, sales of endo-scopes thus totalled 395,000 units, and sales of approx. 550,000 endoscopes are now expected for the year.

•The gross margin was 59.7% (57.1%), corresponding to an improvement of 2.6 percentage points.

•Total capacity costs for the quarter were DKK 251m (DKK 213m), corresponding to an 18% increase, inclusive of operating expenses of DKK 20m related to product development and more sales resources in the USA.

•EBIT was then DKK 151m (DKK 130m) with an EBIT margin of 22.4% (21.6%) for the quarter and 21.2% (18.3%) year to date.

•Net working capital relative to revenue has increased marginally and now accounts for 22% (21%) of revenue over a rolling 12-month period.

•Free cash flows before acquisitions of enterprises totalled DKK 103m (DKK 99m) for the quarter, and DKK 161m (DKK 193m) year to date.

•Based on the results for Q3, the financial outlook for 2017/18 is changed. The outlook for organic growth in local currencies is changed from previously 'approx. 14-15%' to a more precise 'approx. 15%', while the EBIT margin is raised from previously 'approx. 20-21%' to now 'approx. 21-22%'.

Contact

Lars Marcher, President & CEO, tel. +45 5136 2490, email:lm@ambu.com

Financial highlights

DKKm Q3 2017/18 Q3 2016/17 YTD 2017/18 YTD 2016/17 FY 2016/17 Income statement Revenue 673 601 1,877 1,726 2,355 Gross margin, % 59.7 57.1 59.5 55.6 56.5 EBITDA Depreciation 182 12 156 11 484 35 394 33 555 45 Amortisation 19 15 51 45 60 EBIT Net financials Profit before tax Net profit for the period 151 -3 148 113 130 -22 108 82 398 -81 317 224 316 -36 280 214 450 -57 393 301 Balance sheetAssets Net working capital 4,221 558 2,501 483 4,221 558 2,501 483 2,500 457 Equity 1,856 1,157 1,856 1,157 1,279 Net interest-bearing debt 1,410 896 1,410 896 767 Cash flows Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities before acquisitions of enterprises and technology Free cash flows before acquisitions of enterprises and technology 181 -78 103 139 -40 99 338 -177 161 302 462 -109 -141 193 321 Acquisitions of enterprises and technology -76 0 -928 0 0 Cash flows from operating activities, % of revenue Investments, % of revenue Free cash flows before acquisitions of enterprises and technology, % of revenue 27 -12 15 23 -7 16 18 -9 9 17 20 -6 -6 11 14 Key figures and ratios Organic growth, % Rate of cost, % 17 37 16 35 15 38 14 37 14 37 EBITDA margin, % EBIT margin, % 27.0 22.4 26.0 21.6 25.8 21.2 22.8 23.6 18.3 19.1 Tax rate, % 24 24 29 24 23 Return on equity, % 19 29 19 29 27 NIBD/EBITDA 2.2 1.6 2.2 1.6 1.4 Equity ratio, % 44 46 44 46 51 Net working capital, % of revenue Return on invested capital (ROIC), % 22 15 21 18 22 15 21 19 18 17 Average no. of employees 2,730 2,498 2,680 2,466 2,503 Share-related ratios Market price per share (DKK) 215 84 215 84 97 Earnings p Diluted ear er share (EPS) (DKK) nings per share (EPS-D) (DKK) 0.47 0.46 0.35 0.34 0.93 0.91 0.90 0.88 1.27 1.24

Management's review

Q3 2017/18

PRODUCT AREAS

(Comparative figures are stated in brackets. Unless otherwise indicated, growth is stated in local currencies.)

Overall, the development in sales in Q3 confirmed the development we saw in Q2, where we raised our out-look for organic growth for the year in local currencies to 'approx. 14-15%'. The business areas Anaesthesia and PMD are posting aggregate growth of 6% and are keeping up a strong momentum, and with 47% growth in Visualisation, sales are developing more positively than expected. Overall, we are therefore now expecting organic growth for the year of approx. 15%.

Anaesthesia

Sales in Anaesthesia were up 10% in Q3. Anaesthesia accounted for 36% (39%) of revenue in the quarter.

The development in Q3 is highly satisfactory, with growth being reported for all significant product lines within Anaesthesia.

Year to date, growth in Anaesthesia has been 6% and is thus at the upper edge of the previously announced growth target of approx. 5%, which is maintained.

Visualisation

Growth in Visualisation was 47% in Q3. Year to date, growth has been 48%. Visualisation accounted for 32% (26%) of revenue in the quarter.

The new factory in Malaysia for the production of aScope™ 4 Broncho was commissioned in January 2018. The startup went according to plan, and at the end of Q3 most of the production lines had been con-verted from aScope 3 to aScope 4.

For the sake of Ambu's supply chain, the conversion from aScope 3 to aScope 4 is prioritised according to a carefully coordinated plan for the individual markets. At the end of Q3, the conversion had almost been com-pleted on the European markets, while the USA

- where sales of aScope 4 only started in Q3 - will be completely converted at the beginning of the next finan-cial year. In the Rest of the World, the conversion will take place in step with the necessary regulatory ap-provals being obtained.

In terms of volume, 146,000 endoscopes were sold in Q3, corresponding to an increase of 54%, and 395,000 units have been sold year to date, corresponding to an increase of 59%.

The positive development in sales and the pace at which the conversion from aScope 3 to aScope 4 is moving ahead are contributory factors enabling us to be more specific about our expectations for aggregate sales of endoscopes for the year, which are now 'ap-prox. 550,000 units' rather than the previously an-nounced 'more than 500,000 units'.

The development of new single-use endoscopes - for example for gastrointestinal procedures - is progress-ing as planned, as are preparations for the production of the colonoscope at Ambu's factory in Malaysia, with anticipated commencement of operations in Q1 2018/19.

Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics

PMD grew sales by 2% in Q3. Year to date, growth has been 3%. PMD accounted for 32% (35%) of revenue in the quarter.

PMD is still expected to generate growth of approx. 3-4% for the financial year.

In Q3, Ambu concluded an agreement on expanding its partnership with Medico Electrodes International Ltd., which is a long-standing partner and manufacturer of electrodes at its own factory in India. The agreement extends Ambu's range of cardiology electrodes for the purpose of better being able to offer the combination of functionality, price and quality which customers are demanding.

Revenue - business areas 3Q Composition of growth YTD Composition of growth 17/18 Distribution 16/17 Organic* Currencies Reported 17/18 Distribution 16/17 Organic* Currencies Reported Anaesthesia Visualisation PMD 24436% 21832% 21132% 235 154 212 10% 47% 2% -6% 4% -5% 42% -2% 0% 67936% 58731% 61133% 692 419 615 6% 48% 3% -8% -2% -8% 40% -4% -1% Revenue 673 100% 601 17% -5% 12% 1,877 100% 1,726 15% -6% 9% *Local currencies

Breakdown of Q3 revenue by business area

FINANCIAL RESULTS

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

Revenue of DKK 673m was posted for Q3, representing growth of 17%, and 12% in Danish kroner. Year to date, revenue was DKK 1,877m, corresponding to growth of 15%, or 9% in Danish kroner.

The average USD/DKK exchange rate for Q3 was 625, compared with 676 for the prior-year period, down 8%. GBP/DKK weakened by 2% during the same period.

In Europe, growth for the quarter was 19% (13%) based on double-digit growth in all European markets. In Eu-rope, Visualisation realised growth of 63% for the quar-ter.

Growth in North America was 18% (13%) in Q3. The expansion and specialisation of our sales organisation in the USA was completed in Q2, which is now reflected

in the high growth rates for Q3. In North America, Visu-alisation realised growth of 42% for the quarter.

The Rest of the World saw growth of 3% (40%) in the quarter. Growth was impacted by project orders in the Middle East back in Q3 last year. The Asia Pacific, which in terms of revenue is responsible for most of the Rest of the World segment, realised growth of 21% (20%) in the quarter. The Rest of the World saw 13% growth in Visualisation in Q3.

Revenue (DKKm) and growth (%) per quarter

Currency exposure

As concerns revenue, Ambu is particularly exposed to USD, as approx. 50% of revenue is invoiced in USD. Due to the sharp decline in the average USD/DKK exchange rate, the reported growth year to date is 6 percentage points below the organic growth. However, the low USD exchange rate has a limited impact on earnings, as cost of sales and operating expenses in USD are reduced correspondingly.

Moreover, EBIT is exposed to developments in the Chinese currency CNY and the Malaysian currency MYR, as a significant share of the value of Ambu's production in the Far East is settled in CNY and MYR.

The foreign currency sensitivity of revenue and EBIT, respectively, can be summarised over a 12-month peri-od as follows, based on a 10% increase in exchange rates against DKK: