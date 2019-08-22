Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Ambu    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU

(AMBU B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ambu : invests into a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonology in the US (no. 13)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Ambu has decided to invest further and strengthen its largest market by transitioning sales of aScope™ products from the US distributor. As a result, Ambu will move to a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonary endoscopy in the US. Financial guidance is revised.

Since 2015, Ambu and Tri-anim Health Services, a leading US specialty distributor, have been in partnership to make Ambu's single-use bronchoscopes the market leader. Today, Tri-anim covers 40% of Ambu's revenue from sales of aScope™ products within pulmonary endoscopy in the US market. As part of the ongoing initiative to expand our direct sales force, Ambu and Tri-anim have mutually agreed to fully transition the sales of aScope™ products to Ambu.

"We are confident that with our pipeline of new endoscope products in markets including ENT and urology, we will be able to maximise revenue growth and cross-sales effects by going direct. This is an attractive investment for Ambu as transition effects will be outweighed by higher long-term growth," says CEO of Ambu Juan Jose Gonzalez.

Effect on guidance for current financial year (2018/19)

The agreement to transition the partnership was entered on 22 August 2019 and takes effect from 1 October 2019. The impact to the financial outlook relative to the company announcement no. 12 2018/19 on 17 June 2019 can be summarised as follows:

  • Revenue growth will be reduced by approx.8%-pts.
  • Number of endoscopes sold will be reduced by 150,000 units to approx. 600,000 units.
  • EBIT margin before special items will be reduced by approx.4%-pts.
  • Free cash flow will be reduced by approx. DKK 175m.

It has been agreed that Ambu will pay a compensation to the distributor of USD 20m. The compensation is a one-off cost in Q4, accounted in the form of special items and is payable with 50% in Q4 2018/19 and Q1 2019/20, respectively.

The agreement is important for Ambu as we believe the effectiveness of our direct sales organisation combined with the ongoing expansion of our product pipeline creates a significant opportunity to create further value. Value will materialise as higher revenue growth, at better prices, combined with value from cross-selling starting with the ENT endoscopes and later the scopes for urology.

The impact to the financial guidance for the Big Five 2020 strategy (2019/20) will be provided together with the interim financial report for Q3 2018/19 on 22 august 2019.

The strategic rationale of investing in direct sales will be elaborated on in Ambu's Q3 conference call on 22 August 2019 at 10.00 (CEST): www.ambu.com/webcastQ32019.

Ambu

Investor relations

CFO, Michael Højgaard, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349

IR Manager, Nicolai Thomsen, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media

Morten Huse Eikrem-Jeppesen, morten@pressconnect.dk / +45 5385 0770

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13

DK-2750 Ballerup

Tel.: +45 7225 2000

CVR no.: 63 64 49 19

www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Since 1937, breakthrough ideas have fuelled our work on bringing efficient healthcare solutions to life. This is what we create within our fields of excellence

  • Visualization, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics. Millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the functionality and performance of our products. We are dedicated to improving patient safety and determined to advancesingle-use devices. The manifestations of our efforts range from early inventions like the Ambu Bag™ resuscitator and the legendary BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ - the world's first single-use flexible endoscope. Our commitment to bringing new ideas and superior service to our customers has made Ambu one of the most recognized medtech companies in the world. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 2,700 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ambu.com.

Ambu

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMBU
04:37aEUROPE : European shares steady on upbeat PMI data, Italy jumps
RE
04:23aAMBU : invests into a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonology in the US (..
PU
02:01aAMBU A/S : Interim report for Q3 2018/19
AQ
08/21AMBU A/S : Ambu invests into a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonology in..
AQ
06/18AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
RE
06/17AMBU A/S : Review of the Big Five 2020 Strategy
AQ
05/20AMBU A/S : Cook Medical and Ambu announce collaboration to address endoscope-rel..
AQ
05/18AMBU A/S : Cook Medical and Ambu announce collaboration to address endoscope-rel..
AQ
05/10AMBU A/S : Ambu appoints new CEO
AQ
05/09AMBU A/S : Updated Articles of Association May 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 089 M
EBIT 2019 647 M
Net income 2019 545 M
Debt 2019 1 004 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 50,3x
P/E ratio 2020 52,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 7,78x
Capitalization 27 136 M
Chart AMBU
Duration : Period :
Ambu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 124,00  DKK
Last Close Price 110,80  DKK
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Marcher President & Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Bjarne Nørgaard Sørensen Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Højgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Worning Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBU-29.25%4 039
MEDTRONIC PLC18.50%143 381
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.65%44 403
HOYA CORPORATION33.33%30 310
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.00%28 323
TERUMO CORP-45.77%22 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group