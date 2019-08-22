Ambu : invests into a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonology in the US (no. 13)

Ambu has decided to invest further and strengthen its largest market by transitioning sales of aScope™ products from the US distributor. As a result, Ambu will move to a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonary endoscopy in the US. Financial guidance is revised.
Since 2015, Ambu and Tri-anim Health Services, a leading US specialty distributor, have been in partnership to make Ambu's single-use bronchoscopes the market leader. Today, Tri-anim covers 40% of Ambu's revenue from sales of aScope™ products within pulmonary endoscopy in the US market. As part of the ongoing initiative to expand our direct sales force, Ambu and Tri-anim have mutually agreed to fully transition the sales of aScope™ products to Ambu.
"We are confident that with our pipeline of new endoscope products in markets including ENT and urology, we will be able to maximise revenue growth and cross-sales effects by going direct. This is an attractive investment for Ambu as transition effects will be outweighed by higher long-term growth," says CEO of Ambu Juan Jose Gonzalez.
Effect on guidance for current financial year (2018/19)
The agreement to transition the partnership was entered on 22 August 2019 and takes effect from 1 October 2019. The impact to the financial outlook relative to the company announcement no. 12 2018/19 on 17 June 2019 can be summarised as follows:
-
Revenue growth will be reduced by approx.8%-pts.
-
Number of endoscopes sold will be reduced by 150,000 units to approx. 600,000 units.
-
EBIT margin before special items will be reduced by approx.4%-pts.
-
Free cash flow will be reduced by approx. DKK 175m.
It has been agreed that Ambu will pay a compensation to the distributor of USD 20m. The compensation is a one-off cost in Q4, accounted in the form of special items and is payable with 50% in Q4 2018/19 and Q1 2019/20, respectively.
The agreement is important for Ambu as we believe the effectiveness of our direct sales organisation combined with the ongoing expansion of our product pipeline creates a significant opportunity to create further value. Value will materialise as higher revenue growth, at better prices, combined with value from cross-selling starting with the ENT endoscopes and later the scopes for urology.
The impact to the financial guidance for the Big Five 2020 strategy (2019/20) will be provided together with the interim financial report for Q3 2018/19 on 22 august 2019.
The strategic rationale of investing in direct sales will be elaborated on in Ambu's Q3 conference call on 22 August 2019 at 10.00 (CEST): www.ambu.com/webcastQ32019.
Ambu
Investor relations
CFO, Michael Højgaard, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349
IR Manager, Nicolai Thomsen, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047
Media
Morten Huse Eikrem-Jeppesen, morten@pressconnect.dk / +45 5385 0770
Ambu A/S
Baltorpbakken 13
DK-2750 Ballerup
Tel.: +45 7225 2000
CVR no.: 63 64 49 19
www.ambu.com
