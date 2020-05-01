Ambu ready to launch new display technology for single-use endoscopy

Ambu has developed a full-HD technology platform to be used across the range of Ambu's sterile, single-use endoscopes.

The Ambu® aView™ 2 Advance has now obtained CE mark and is listed at FDA which enables release for sale in Europe and North America by mid-May 2020. The aView 2 Advance is a portable full-HD display unit to be used together with our single-use endoscopes across multiple clinical specialties.

"We have pioneered single-use endoscopy for more than ten years, and we now bring our portfolio to a new level of sophistication," says Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu."Image quality is critical for healthcare providers and patient diagnosis, and we can now offer a display unit that was not possible with a single-use endoscope just a few years ago. I believe we are raising the bar on innovative technology for hospitals and clinics."

A reusable display for single-use devices

The aView 2 Advance is the display unit that clinicians connect a single-use scope into in order to transmit a live image from inside the human body. The scope is single-use and is discarded when the procedure is done - for hygienic, practical and economic reasons - while the display unit is reused as it has not been in contact with the patient.

"The aView 2 Advance seamlessly connects to the aScope family of sterile, single-use flexible endoscopes," says Greg Swanson, Vice President of Marketing at Ambu. "A live image is displayed within seconds of powering on the monitor providing a high-quality image, with image capture and recording capability, in an easy to use, transportable monitor solu- tion. After the procedure, health care providers can simply clean the monitor using commercially available disinfectant wipes widely used in healthcare."

Technology for future product development

The aView 2 Advance covers Ambu's existing endoscopes, which means that it can be used with a bronchoscope (for airway procedures), a rhinolaryngoscope (for ENT procedures) or a cystoscope (for urology procedures). The unit offers full-HD resolution, advanced image processing and an anti-reflective touchscreen. In addition, aView 2 Advance enables users to transfer recorded data to the hospital's electronic health records (EHR).

The display unit is part of Ambu's expansion across all major areas of endoscopy, and this technology platform will form the basis for the development of Ambu's future single-use endoscope devices.

Built on a decade of experience

Ambu launched the world's first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ in 2009. Ten years later, in 2019, over 600,000 Ambu single-use endoscopes were used in more than 3,500 hospitals making Ambu the world's largest supplier of single-use endoscopes.