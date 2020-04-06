Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Ambu    AMBU B   DK0060946788

AMBU

(AMBU B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambu : reports revenue growth for Q2 and raises the revenue guidance for the year (no. 9)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Ambu reports revenue growth for Q2 and raises the revenue guidance for the year

Ambu pre-announces results for Q2 2019/20 with organic revenue growth of 24% and sales of 313,000 single-use endoscopes. On this basis, the guidance for organic revenue growth for the full year is upgraded from "16-22%" to "26- 30%" and the number of endoscopes sold is increased from "approx. 900,000" to "more than 1 million". The positive financial impact from COVID-19 should be considered a one-off and be excluded from future projections. Guidance for EBIT margin is suspended for now and expected to be resumed with the announcement of Q2 results on 5 May 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought unprecedented challenges upon the global community and put healthcare systems under extraordinary pressure. Ambu plays an important role in reducing the risk of cross-contamination by providing single-use devices - for instance resuscitators and bronchoscopes - that are 100% sterile and used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Organic revenue growth for Q2 ends significantly above our expectations

The crisis has caused a change in demand patterns and product mix for Ambu which affects the Visualization as well as the Core business. The net effect has led to higher than expected organic growth in Q2 2019/20 as well as higher growth expectations for the full-year 2019/20. In March 2020, we have seen a significant uptake in the demand for our Visualization products and for some products within the Anaesthesia product range like our resuscitation bags, but we have also seen lower sales of products used for elective procedures especially within Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics. The net effect has been an increased demand, and we finished Q2 2019/20 with an organic revenue growth of 24%. Although there is still a high level of uncertainty, we attribute approx. 14 percentage points of the organic growth in Q2 to the COVID-19 outbreak. For the Core business, the organic growth ended as expected at -1% while Visualization ended at 69% organic growth. In Q2 2019/20, the number of endoscopes sold was 313,000 units compared to 182,000 units in Q2 2018/19. This represents a 72% growth in units.

For the half-year ending on 31 March 2020, the total organic revenue growth was 19% with the Core business growing organically at 3% and Visualization at 49%. The number of endoscopes sold for the half-year was 493,000 units equal to a growth in units of 49%.

Higher revenue growth but more volatility

As the current environment offers very limited transparency into the future demand patterns, we see a risk of significant fluctuations in the remaining part of the financial year. There is still uncertainty on how the COVID-19 crisis will evolve and

Ambu

Company announcement no. 9 2019/20

6 April 2020

Page 1 of 2

the true level of usage of our products. In the long term, we see an increased awareness on the value proposition from our single-use endoscopes, being able to offer a guaranteed sterile solution for endoscopic procedures.

In addition to uncertainties about the demand patterns of hospitals, there is a risk of being unable to continuously supply products out of our factories. We believe that we have provided for this risk in our estimates, and we will be airfreighting selected products to the markets that need the products the most, but stricter measures of movement control may change these estimates.

Expectations for the full-year 2019/20 are increased

Due to the strong performance in the second quarter and our expectations for the second half of 2019/20, the financial guidance on organic revenue growth is increased from "16-22%" to "26-30%". At the same time, the guidance on the number of endoscopes sold is increased from "approx. 900,000" to "more than 1 million". We consider this crisis unprecedented and therefore the positive financial impact from COVID-19 this year should be considered as a one-off and be excluded from future projections.

Even though we now expect to see a stronger performance in 2019/20, we have decided to suspend the guidance on EBIT margin, as we will require more time to evaluate the impact to profits from the above. We expect to guide on the EBIT margin for the full year on 5 May 2020 when we, as scheduled, will announce our half-year results for 2019/20.

Product launches and strategy execution

The upcoming launches of the new aScope Cysto, aView™ 2 Advance, and aScope Duodeno are progressing according to plan. It is, however, uncertain how the COVID-19 will impact timing of clinical trials and response times from regulatory authorities, as well as access to healthcare systems to introduce the products, which may influence our plans. For the time being, we only see minor delays.

Ambu's strategy remains unchanged and investments will continue to support future growth, especially as we move into GI and Urology. The COVID-19 crisis has improved our ability to execute our strategy, and we plan to act accordingly. This entails significant investments in building our commercial infrastructure, support-functions globally and innovation engine.

Contacts

Investors

Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349

Nicolai Thomsen, Investor Relations Manager, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13

DK-2750 Ballerup

Denmark

Tel.: +45 7225 2000

CVR no.: 63 64 49 19

www.ambu.com

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ - the world's first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 3,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com

Ambu

Company announcement no. 9 2019/20

6 April 2020

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Ambu A/S published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 16:02:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMBU
12:03pAMBU : reports revenue growth for Q2 and raises the revenue guidance for the yea..
PU
11:20aAMBU A/S : Ambu reports revenue growth for Q2 and raises the revenue guidance fo..
AQ
03/18AMBU A/S : Ambu's production exempt from Malaysian movement control order
AQ
03/17AMBU A/S : Malaysian government orders two-week movement control
AQ
02/12AMBU A/S : Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued
AQ
02/04EUROPE : BP and Glencore drive best day in four months for European shares
RE
02/04AMBU : Interim report for Q1 2019/20 (no. 5)
PU
02/04AMBU A/S : Interim report for Q1 2019/20
AQ
01/22AMBU : King Systems Issues Recall of King Vision Video Laryngoscope Video Adapte..
PU
2019AMBU : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 3 573 M
EBIT 2020 476 M
Net income 2020 327 M
Debt 2020 1 500 M
Yield 2020 0,20%
P/E ratio 2020 136x
P/E ratio 2021 89,8x
EV / Sales2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2021 10,6x
Capitalization 43 758 M
Chart AMBU
Duration : Period :
Ambu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 145,57  DKK
Last Close Price 178,20  DKK
Spread / Highest target 9,99%
Spread / Average Target -18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan-José Gonzalez Chief Executive Officer
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Henrik Ankjær Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Højgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Worning Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBU59.53%5 982
MEDTRONIC PLC-23.96%120 856
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.63%41 180
HOYA CORPORATION-0.76%32 156
TERUMO CORPORATION-2.34%25 993
DEXCOM, INC.19.21%24 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group