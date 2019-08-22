Log in
AMBU

(AMBU B)
European shares dip as Fed cools further easing hopes

08/22/2019
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares tracked Asian markets lower on Thursday, as sentiment was cooled by U.S. Federal Reserve minutes that showed policymakers viewed last month's cut in interest rates as a recalibration not the start of sustained monetary easing.

All eyes were on Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for the manufacturing and service sectors in France, Germany and the Euro Zone due to be released between 0715 GMT and 0800 GMT.

The industrial sector <.SXNP> slipped 0.59% and pressured the pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX>, which fell 0.3% by 0706 GMT.

The Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday showed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut rates in July, but united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more cuts.

Minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting are also due at 11:30 GMT.

Ambu shares plunged 17.7%, to the bottom of STOXX 600, after the company lowered its full-year revenue and EBIT margin guidance.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBU -20.49% 88.66 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.37% 374.42 Delayed Quote.9.47%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.35% 804.57 Delayed Quote.12.20%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 089 M
EBIT 2019 647 M
Net income 2019 545 M
Debt 2019 1 004 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 50,3x
P/E ratio 2020 52,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 7,78x
Capitalization 27 136 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 124,00  DKK
Last Close Price 110,80  DKK
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Marcher President & Chief Executive Officer
Jens Bager Chairman
Bjarne Nørgaard Sørensen Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Højgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Worning Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMBU-29.25%4 039
MEDTRONIC PLC18.50%143 381
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.65%44 403
HOYA CORPORATION33.33%30 310
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.00%28 323
TERUMO CORP-45.77%22 885
