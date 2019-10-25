Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. - AMC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC).

On March 3, 2016, AMC announced its intention to acquire Carmike Cinemas, completed in December 2016. AMC also acquired European chain Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings Ltd. in November 2016 and Stockholm-based Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB in March 2017. In February 2017, the Company conducted a Secondary Public Offering, raising $618 million.

Then, on August 1, 2017, the Company disclosed its financial results for 2Q2017 that included a quarterly net loss of between approximately $174 and $179 million and an expected net loss for the year between $125 and $150 million due in part to integration and performance problems with Carmike and its other acquisitions.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information in connection with its SPO, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether AMC’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to AMC’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of AMC shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-amc/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
10/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
10/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
10/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Sha..
BU
10/15AMC THEATRES : ® Goes to the Home With the Launch of AMC Theatres : on Demand
BU
10/15AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Ho..
BU
10/11AMC ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
10/11AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Selects Sean Goodman as Its New CFO, Succeeding AMC CFO Crai..
BU
10/11AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Continues Investigating AMC Entertainment Hol..
BU
10/07KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. on..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 531 M
EBIT 2019 225 M
Net income 2019 -77,2 M
Debt 2019 4 822 M
Yield 2019 7,92%
P/E ratio 2019 -11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -40,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 997 M
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,08  $
Last Close Price 9,60  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mao Jun Zeng Non-Executive Chairman
Craig R. Ramsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Lloyd L. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-20.85%997
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 463
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.3.60%4 237
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA18.44%1 727
PVR LIMITED12.17%1 227
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-15.37%1 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group