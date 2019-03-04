AMC Entertainment : All 15 of the Top 15 Grossing Movie Theatres in the United States This Past Weekend Were AMC Theatres®

For the first time in theatrical exhibition history, a single exhibitor,
AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), held all of the top 15 weekend box office
grossing locations in the United States. AMC’s dedication to enhancing
the guest experience at its theatres through AMC Signature recliner
seating, a growing number of premium large format screens and improved
food and beverage offerings is clearly working. Additionally, the
growing popularity of AMC Stubs and AMC Stubs A-List have helped drive
the most recent weekend box office totals.
The common denominators among the top 15 AMC locations? All 15 are
located in large markets like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco,
Atlanta, San Diego and Washington D.C., and all 15 participate in the
popular AMC Stubs and AMC Stubs A-List programs, which now boast more
than 18.6 million and 700,000 members nationwide respectively. In
addition, 14 of the top 15 locations offer at least one auditorium with
all recliner seating. Premium experiences played their part as well, as
14 of the 15 offer either IMAX at AMC or Dolby Cinema at AMC, and 12 of
the 15 locations offer both.
AMC CEO and President Adam Aron commented, “We are proud that AMC
constituted all 15 of the top 15 grossing movie theatres at the U.S. box
office this past weekend for the first time in industry history. It’s
another proof point that our attendance-driving strategies continue to
show positive results.”
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and
throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,100
screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition
industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering
enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement
through its loyalty program, web site and mobile apps; offering premium
large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including
the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates
among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets,
having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest
metropolitan areas of the United States, 14 countries in Europe and the
Middle East and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy,
Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK & Ireland. For more
information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006037/en/